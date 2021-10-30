Watch now: Trick-or-treaters ready for more traditional spooky night in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — It’s 10-year-old Hadley Lichauer's job every year to pick her family’s costume theme.

Last Halloween, their "Addams Family" characters were greeted by candy slides and distanced trick-or-treating, but this weekend they're hoping to visit more houses for more traditional festivities while dressed as a crew of sea creatures.

“I think we’re kind of hoping that maybe there’ll be more houses open for them to actually go up to and trick-or-treat at,” said Heidi Lichauer of Bloomington, Hadley’s mom, who will be dressing as a turtle.

Hadley, in her homemade jellyfish costume, complete with umbrella-bound tentacles, will match her friend Evelyn Fitch, because they both love sea creatures.

“I picked a jellyfish because I did a narwhal last year, and I really like underwater creatures,” 10-year-old Fitch said. “And a jellyfish is my third-favorite animal.”

Halloween festivities were limited last fall as many homes kept lights off or tried handing out candy from afar. COVID restrictions limited events, and while infection rates have improved from last year, there are still concerns — making for a second year of changes.

Jason Lichauer, Hadley’s dad, who was ready to be a lobster for Sunday, said they saw one house last year with a big fake spider web stocked with candy, and “that was kind of cool to see people taking the extra time.”

“A lot of them watched from the porch and then put the bucket out a little further, so they could see all the trick-or-treaters but still maintain the distance,” he said. “We saw some people got kind of innovative with how they dispense the candy.”

One of Hadley’s favorite houses had a chute in the garage, plus they gave out candy and stuffed animals to trick-or-treaters.

However, when Nicole Reinitz-Springborn took her kids out last year, “there were the same amount of lights on. The people were out in their driveways handing out candy,” she said. “There was still lots of door-to-door with allowing the children to reach into the candy bowl and pick whatever kind of candy they wanted.”

Reinitz-Springborn, of Normal, said they only saw one candy chute last year, so she doesn’t expect much to be different this year, though 6-year-old Bentley and 4-year-old Braven hadn’t quite decided which costumes they would wear in the days leading up to the big night.

The trunk-or-treat route

This year’s Halloween will be very different from last year for Elana Heinonen’s family, she said, after they had to quarantine last year because her son had COVID-19.

To make it even worse for her son, it was going to be his last year trick-or-treating.

Now 14 years old, he is planning to go out this year, but it will probably be his last. He does not have a costume picked out but will have to pull something together, Heinonen said.

“It’s probably going to be our last year with a trick-or-treater,” she said.

The Heinonens plan to hand out candy, but might be sitting outside to do so. She hopes that will make people feel safer approaching the house, and she’s more comfortable with outside activities anyway, she said.

“I’m thinking Halloween is pretty much outside,” she said.

Other Halloween activities, like community “trunk-or-treat” events, are taking a similar route.

The trunk-or-treat sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. was held outside this year, said Willie Holton Halbert with Zeta Phi Beta.

“We’re very much aware that many people have not been vaccinated and outside is (safer),” she said.

The event, held Saturday night, had various organizations giving out candy based on a theme. Many had games or activities to go with the candy.

Zeta Phi Beta’s theme was a spelling bee, so Holton Halbert had a bee costume and cutout paper bees with the words ready to go.

“It’ll be a great experience for the children in the midst of chaos,” she said.

James Davenport, 9, said he expects trick-or-treating to be a little different and he’s excited “to get to see more friends and people out … but I don’t know since COVID.”

Last year, “instead of some people having to come up to the door, you just leave the candy outside or something and say ‘take one or two,’" he recounted, giving his Fortnite “Fishstick” costume a practice run earlier this week.

What about precautions?

With regard to COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance for Halloween, which suggests having candy set out ahead of time as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

The guidance also notes outdoor areas are safer when it comes to preventing COVID transmission.

“Trick-or-treating in small groups for a brief duration at each door is highly recommended, as opposed to large groups,” according to IDPH.

Those handing out treats should be mindful of frequent and thorough handwashing.

Bloomington police shared safety tips ahead of the holiday as well. Trick-or-treaters should stick to the designated hours and only visit homes with a porch light on. They should also cross streets at traffic signals and crosswalks.

It is also a good idea to carry a flashlight or glow sticks. John Fermon, spokesman for BPD, said it can help to have someone in the group, like an adult, wearing high-visibility gear.

Drivers should be careful and turn on their headlights earlier than they might normally, the department’s news release said. They should also slow down and pay special attention for children in residential areas.

It is important to be safe in cars even if just going a short ways, so make sure to wear seatbelts and close car doors, said Brad Park, community services officer for Normal Police Department.

It depends on weather, but Park said he expects more trick-or-treaters out and about this year if the weather stays dry Sunday. He added that it's important to respect those houses that are not participating in trick-or-treat hours.

"If the light's not on, then just move on to the next house," Park said.

Trick-or-treat hours for Bloomington and Normal are 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today