Watch now: New Year's Eve celebrations start early at Children's Discovery Museum 🎉

NORMAL — "Five ... four ... three ... two ... one! Happy Noon Year!"

Kids and families shouted with excitement as colored paper blasted overhead at the Children's Discovery Museum in Normal, counting their way into the New Year.

Or at least, partly way into the new year.

As adults prepared for evening New Year's Eve celebrations, 800 kids and their families headed to the children's museum for the 22nd annual Noon Year's Eve Party.

“It’s a great time for parents and kids and maybe grandparents, families, friends, to experience New Year’s together at noon," said Shelly Hanover, museum director of experiences and engagement. "So, you’ve had your party and if you don’t make it to midnight, it’s okay. We also have a lot of parents come out, enjoy Happy Noon Year, go home, take naps, and maybe don’t feel quite so guilty if they go out later in the evening.”

The celebration was split into two morning events, each allowing up to 400 people to attend. While playing games and exploring the 101 E. Beaufort St. museum, kids created a variety of celebratory toys, such as confetti poppers and maracas.

Last year, the museum could not hold any in-person celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event came back in a big way leading up to 2022, selling out all tickets available. The party usually brings in 1,000 visitors.

“Last year, we did a virtual countdown," said Hanover. "We worked with 10 other museums in Illinois and Indiana and hosted a YouTube party where families could pick up activity kits at the museum and participate at home. We’re just thrilled to have everybody back in the museum to celebrate today.”

Museum volunteer Pat Schick of Saybrook was assisting siblings Lucy Lello, 3, and Leo Lello, 2, tape together spoons to create a colorful noise maker similar to a maraca. A local wind technician, Schick said he enjoys volunteering at the museum when he has time.

"I think the event is great," he said. "Kids come in, they get to make noise, they play, they lauch, you can just see the joy in their eyes. They just light up when they come in here, it's just fantastic."

Lucy and Leo Lello's mother, Steffanie Lello of Champaign, agreed. The family is a member of the museum, but it was their first time celebrating the Noon Year's Eve event.

"It's been really great," said Steffanie Lello. "It's really nice when you can bring your kids and you don't have to have the activities set up at home and you can make your mess here and let them play and explore."

In the confetti-blaster-maker room, Calvin Moy was helping his eight-year-old son, Ben, of Pontiac, to create the perfect popper to set off during the count down to "Noon Year." The blaster consists of a paper cup and a balloon, which projects the confetti into the air.

Ben Moy showed off his confetti cannon, which was decorated with blue gems and stickers. Of the museum he said, "Everything is my favorite. I love it all!"

Calvin Moy said it was his family's first time back to the museum since the pandemic. It was also their first Noon Year's Eve event, which they said was a great opportunity to play and get a "sense of normalcy."

"It definitely helps that they limit the number of people who can be here, so it makes it feel safer," said Calvin Moy. "It's hard because with how long the pandemic is, they don't remember what it was like before. This gives them a really good sense of normal and being able to interact with people."

