MOTHER’S DAY

Twin Cities residents, visitors share Mother's Day blessings

050922-blm-loc-1mothersday

Laura Lyons, front middle, pets a goat while holding son Connor, left, while visiting Miller Park Zoo with father Kevin, front right. The Bloomington family made a trip to the zoo on Mother's Day. 

 Brendan Denison

BLOOMINGTON — Jenny Williams said the best way to celebrate Mother’s Day is just by spending time with your mom.

“Time is the most important thing,” the Danvers woman said.

Watch now: Illinois State University graduations in full swing Saturday

She was one of several who told The Pantagraph on the Sunday holiday about the unappreciated and unseen work that mothers fulfill throughout our lives.

“They’re not usually appreciated until they’re gone,” Williams said. Her mom lives at The Village at Mercy Creek in Normal.

Williams joined several others for a Sunday walk with their dogs down the Ewing Park trails in Bloomington. 

050922-blm-loc-2mothersday

Michele McComas goes for a walk with her dog on Sunday at Ewing Park in Bloomington.

Also out on the trails was Michele McComas, who said shortly before noon that day she’d already seen her mother and went to church in the morning. She’ll be back again in the day for her mom’s homemade Sunday supper.

“The door’s always open and she lets us bring friends,” McComas said, noting the whole family doesn’t always make it each week. She planned to bring cheesecake — which her mom loves — and a potato dish.

“I am so thankful that my mom gets us together every Sunday,” McComas said.

Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo debuts new teaching theater

Ray and Katrina Alvarado also went for a Sunday walk at Ewing. Katrina said a perfect Mother’s Day is having the whole family together under one roof for dinner and games.

“It just makes my heart happy,” she said.

050922-blm-loc-6mothersday

From right, Katrina and Ray Alvarado.

Ray Alvarado said moms do the things that nobody else sees, from clearing dishes left on the counter to finding missing stuff.

We kind of “keep the family running as fast as we can,” said Katrina Alvarado. And with their own kids in college and high school, she said she knows their time together is limited before they start flying the nest.

As for Pam Blanchard, her Mother’s Day plans included starting a new life for her family. She planned on seeing a house they just bought in the Twin Cities area, after visiting Tipton Park in Bloomington with her kids. She’s also an Illinois State University alumna, and her brother and husband’s family live in the county as well.

050922-blm-loc-5mothersday

From right, Lennox, 8, hugs his mother Pam Blanchard, middle, while visiting Tipton Park in Bloomington with sister Reese, 9, on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8.

Blanchard, currently living in Schererville, Indiana, said moms are the ones who “find everything” and keep their lives organized. Her son Lennox, 8, said he appreciates how mom dislikes spiders.

He, along with his sister, Reese, 9, agreed that their mom is a good cook. Reese said her favorite meal that her mom makes is grilled chicken.

Mothers at Miller Park Zoo

Necha Jording, of Eureka, visited Miller Park Zoo on Sunday with her two daughters, Andrea and Amelia, plus three grandkids. Mothers were offered free admission with the purchase of one child’s ticket.

Mothers deserve to be celebrated, she said, because they “feed you, take care of you, raise you to be independent.

“Their job is never done.”

050922-blm-loc-3mothersday

Grandmother Necha Jordings, right, smiles while watching her grandson Colton, back left, enjoy a trip on the carousel Sunday at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Amelia Robbins’ son, Colton, knew what Mother’s Day is all about.

“It’s a day where you get to spend time with your mommy,” the 6-year-old boy said. What he loves most about his El Paso mother, he said, is “she’s adorable like me!”

After the zoo, Amelia Robbins said they’ll have a picnic, along with other surprises she hasn’t the kids about yet.

050922-blm-loc-4mothersday

Amelia Robbins, right, sits with her son Colton, 6, on Sunday, May 8, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Sandy Houston, of Creve Coeur, went to the zoo too. She said moms take care of everybody: “Kids, husbands — you name it.

“(We’re) chief cook and bottle washers.”

Also at the zoo was Alexandra Liezert-Dale, along with husband Michael Dale and their 19-month-old, Tommy.

She said it was blessing to have her family of three that weekend in Bloomington-Normal while visiting for her niece’s graduation at Illinois State University. Also an ISU alumna herself, she said they got photos together on the ISU quad.

“It’s our time to enjoy the animals, and life,” said Liezert-Dale of post-commencement plans.

050922-blm-loc-7mothersday

Lower right, Alexandra Liezart-Dale, son Tommy, upper right, and Michael Dale, center, peer at a alligator exhibit on Sunday at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.
Watch now: Bloomington sculptor installs 'protector' for concrete lady gaining fame downtown

Laura and Kevin Lyons, with son Connor, were another happy family of three at the zoo that day. Kevin Lyons said it was their first time there, adding it’s a special day to honor mothers because they bring life into the world.

Laura Lyons said it’s important to have a day for both parents. And, planning days together, like a trip to the zoo, is a good way to spend the holiday.

“You love seeing your kids happy,” she said, “and that’s all you want.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

