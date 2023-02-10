This Sunday, society as we know it will be divided into two groups.
You may think I’m referring to the two sides of Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans, but no. The world, according to me, will be split between people who watch the Super Bowl and the rest of us who say, “A super bowl? Tupperware makes a really good set …”
But wait. There’s a third group emerging for recognition on Sunday, and an unenviable lot they are. These are the unlucky people who don’t care much about football yet are obligated to attend a Super Bowl party.
Personally, I haven’t been to a Super Bowl party in long time. Like, since 1986 when the Bears won and all my friends could recite the lyrics to “The Super Bowl Shuffle.”
But just in case I am unexpectedly invited to a football fete on Sunday, I have done advance scouting and practice drills in preparation to pump up my game knowledge.
For instance, did you know the game is being played at the State Farm Stadium? No, that’s not on Veterans Parkway, it’s in Glendale, Arizona.
This is the 57th Super Bowl, or LVII for you Roman numeral fans. The National Anthem will be performed by country music star Chris Stapleton, and headlining the halftime show will be Rihanna. Let’s hope there are no wardrobe malfunctions.
Can you believe the infamous wardrobe incident with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake was nearly 20 years ago, in 2004? Do you even remember who won the game that year? (The New England Patriots.) But we all remember the fallout from that flash of flesh.
Here’s something interesting: YouTube was born that year, partly due to the halftime show mess. YouTube co-founder Jawed Kawin said the Super Bowl incident was one of a few events that year which sparked his interest in creating a video-sharing platform.
Years ago I came up with a few tips for “Surviving a Super Bowl Party,” and I think the rules still apply, even in 2023.
- The first tip is obvious: Don’t go. That’s the easiest solution, right? Elective surgery is always an option. Do you really need that gallbladder?
- But, if you already agreed to attend, accept the time commitment. Playing time of a football game is 60 minutes, but with pre-game, time-outs and commercials, you may imagine the game has somehow stretched into Monday morning.
- Bring your favorite dip or snack because chances are you’ll be at the food table a lot. Your winning strategy will be to stay away from the television where you risk embarrassing yourself or irritating other guests. What better place to hang out than the food table?
- If you wander too close to the television, be careful! Limit your questions. Don’t ask if the scrimmage lines superimposed on the television screen are really drawn on the field and don’t ask die-hard fans who have a lot riding on the game to explain why their team is losing. You may end up being asked to leave, unless, of course, that’s really your goal.
If you’re on a diet and avoiding the food table, there are plenty of other ways to kill time.
- Strike up a conversation with the pizza delivery guy. Are the tips good on the busiest pizza delivery night of the year?
- Play catch with the host’s dogs until the ball bounces into the cheese dip.
If the game turns into a real nail-biter, and all the guests are completely absorbed, you’re home free. This means you can do all the things you would do at home like take a nap or watch kitten videos on your phone and no one will notice. Plus, you get credit for being a low-maintenance guest.
Before you know it, the game will be over and it will be time to go home. Score! (Remember, that’s a touchdown, not a home run.)
10 Super Bowl appetizers that taste like victory
Homemade Soft Pretzels and Vegan Nacho Cheese
No Super Bowl watch party would be complete without some soft pretzels — especially not in Philadelphia. Try this recipe from Herbivore Kitchen. The delicious vegan nacho cheese sauce is good enough to fool meat-eaters.
Cheesy Garlic and Bacon Potato Bites
These cheesy balls of garlicky mashed potatoes and bacon will be gone before the first quarter. This recipe from My Life After Gluten is also, naturally, gluten-free.
Air Fryer Zucchini and Squash
Need something healthy on your Super Bowl menu? Try this delicious air-fryer zucchini and squash recipe from Indiaphile. These bites have a satisfying crunch to stop mindless chip snacking and are flavored with paprika and cilantro.
Sweet Potato Taco Bites
Easy Cheesy Stuffed Mini Peppers
Still don’t have enough veggies? Skip the baby carrots and ranch and try these bite-sized cream cheese-stuffed mini peppers from Hoorah to Health. They can be served cold or roasted in the oven.
Soy Garlic Chicken Wings
Wings are a must at any Super Bowl event. Switch things up with a new set of flavors this year with a soy garlic chicken wing recipe from Entirely Elizabeth.
Maple White Cheddar Popcorn
While a Canadian-themed appetizer might seem out of place at a Super Bowl party, everyone loves a sweet and savory snack. This maple white cheddar popcorn from Celebration Generation is absolutely addictive.
Shrimp Cucumber Bites
These light and refreshing shrimp cucumber bites are a nice low-carb addition to your watch party. This recipe from Natasha’s Kitchen is sure to be a favorite.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Want a buffalo wings option for the vegetarians in the room? Try these flavorful buffalo cauliflower wings from Jessica in the Kitchen.
Mexican-Inspired Jalapeno Poppers
Spice things up with jalapeno poppers. This loaded Mexican-inspired version from The Daily Kale adds a new twist to this popular appetizer.
