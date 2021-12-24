Hazlett: Wondering, wandering and finding the light

It’s Christmas Eve 2021, and some of us can’t help but think back to a year ago. Is this Dec. 24 better than last year’s?

Hopefully you are able to spend more time with loved ones this holiday season, and for that reason alone, 2021 is a little brighter.

We’ve done a lot of living since last Christmas Eve, haven’t we? Many of us hoped this year would bring some relief to the uncertainty we experienced in 2020, and in many ways it did. But, while some of the unknowns were answered, new questions popped up.

“How dangerous is this new variant?”

“Will we have to wear masks forever?”

“Will shortages and inflation end soon?”

The list goes on; I don’t need to tell you that. You have your own set of questions.

Earlier this week I heard a Christmas folk song which isn’t played too often, “I Wonder as I Wander.” How fitting, I thought, at a time when many of us are wondering what tomorrow holds.

Our minds are made for reason, and most of us function better when we have a firm direction. But it’s hard to make plans in times like these.

In addition to our own ponderings, we may be in a position where others ask us for help. Parents, teachers, coaches and bosses are always asked questions. Many times, our children, students and employees like to have plans spelled out in black and white.

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I find answering other people's questions can be difficult. I feel a responsibility to provide a direct response, but there are days when I don’t have one.

And lately I’ve been thinking, you know, it’s ok if I don’t know the answer. I don't always need to have the solution. If I’ve learned anything in the past two years, it’s that life is not black and white.

A wise person once told me, to thrive in uncertain times, you must be comfortable “living in the gray.” You have to make decisions and continue putting one foot in front of the other even when the environment is very fluid. And you have to be ok with it.

Letting go of the need for answers is not an easy thing to do. Most of us prefer being able to predict outcomes of situations. When we can’t predict a result, or we fear a negative outcome, the experience can make us tense or bitter. Plus, it’s exhausting.

To find serenity in times of uncertainty, I try to have an “attitude of gratitude.” Counting my blessings each morning brings calm, even if for only a moment.

But, for me, the most important step to reaching inner peace is turning to my “higher power” for comfort. I pray and hand my problems over to God (or at least try to). Then I leave the solutions and timetable up to him.

At the alterations shop here in town where we take our sewing, there’s a sign on a bulletin board by the door. It reads, “I don’t have all the answers, but I know Someone who does.”

I know him, too. We celebrate his birthday tomorrow. Christmas Day is when God became part of human life through the birth of Jesus Christ. Because Jesus lived as a person, he understands our pains and joys.

The questions in our hearts can be answered by him. His enduring love for each of us can shine a light on the right path, and end our wandering.

Dear readers, I wish you a Merry Christmas with those you hold dear.

“I wonder as I wander, out under the sky,

How Jesus the Savior did come for to die

For poor ordinary people like you and like I.

I wonder as I wander, out under the sky.”

