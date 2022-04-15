Hazlett: Why Easter is the ultimate game-changer

Of all holidays, Easter means the most to me.

For sure, I love Christmas with its traditions and Thanksgiving with all the delicious food, but Easter is unique because of its promise.

To me, Easter is a game-changer. The game-changer. Let me explain.

These days, I spend a lot of time with residents in a skilled care facility. Like my mom who has Alzheimer's, these good people have reached a stage in life where they are dependent on others to dress, bathe or eat.

At the same time, my husband and I have come to know several families whose loved ones suffer from addiction. Similar to other diseases, addiction can cause good people to lose their health and freedom.

You could say much of my week is consumed by situations involving loss. As a result, I have a deeper appreciation for health care workers, hospice nurses, first responders and social workers whose entire careers are devoted to helping families like mine.

And, you could think to yourself, oh, this is depressing.

It's true I sometimes experience moments of deep sadness, but I am never despondent. I always have hope. Always. And that brings us to this weekend's holiday.

Easter delivers a message of rebirth, renewal and hope. It's about overcoming loss and fear. It is the joyful celebration of triumph over death. And if that headline doesn't grab your attention, nothing will.

Not long ago, I read a quote by the Roman statesman Cicero. He observed, “No one is so old that he does not think he could live another year.” How true is that? We all think we have more time here on Earth. We act like we can control the future, yet it simply isn't true. The one certainty in this life is it will inevitably end.

When my best friend died in 2020, I felt like half my heart went with her. Even though I miss her every day, I take comfort in the last words I said to her which were, “The next time I see you will be in heaven.”

I am hopeful for our “next meeting” because of Jesus Christ, the son of God, who died on a cross and rose from the dead three days later on Easter Sunday. When he emerged from his tomb and defeated death, he made it possible for us to do the same.

He said, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me will not die.”

That promise means someday, when our weary bodies finally give out, we will transcend death and be united with God and our loved ones. This is the amazing message of Easter.

Even lyrics by Prince spread the good news, “But I'm here to tell you there's something else, the afterworld. A world of never ending happiness. You can always see the sun, day or night.” It is a beautiful image.

In the meantime, as we keep the faith, we must deal with every day challenges and disappointments. Jesus never said, “Believe in me, and you'll be happy all the time.” He did pledge to be by our side, to provide comfort and hope. I don't have the answers to today's problems, but I have faith it will be okay.

Author Regis Martin recounts the true story of a Jesuit priest named Alfred Delp who was hanged by the Nazis near the end of World War II. As he stood on the scaffolding, Father Delp is said to have turned to the prison chaplain with him and predicted, “In half an hour, I'll know more than you do.”

Heaven is real and its joy awaits those who believe. The Easter holiday reminds us of our destiny. It is the ultimate celebration.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0