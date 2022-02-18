Hazlett: Who knows what lurks in hearts? The phone knows

“By chance, were you using my iPad again?” my husband asked the other day.

The last time he asked this question was when ads for Talbots summer dresses suddenly appeared on his favorite farm equipment website.

“No,” I replied. “What unusual advertisement is intruding in your space now?”

He looked a bit concerned.

“Well, I'm relieved it wasn't caused by you. By the way, I had no idea cremation costs were so expensive...”

What?! Why are funeral home adverts populating your device?

We still haven't figured out that one, but I suspect we were talking about service arrangements for an acquaintance and the device “heard” us.

It's not an unusual question right now: Do you think your phone is listening to you?

Most of us have experienced the phenomenon of ads for products we're interested in showing up on websites we visit. But have you ever suggested to your partner to watch a particular movie only to turn on Roku and find a promo for that very movie? Or maybe you've said, “Let's eat” and your phone recommends a restaurant just around the corner.

The feeling can be unsettling in a Big Brother kind of way.

Marketing in the old days was a mass of random commercials and flyers you sorted through until you found something appealing. Now it's all customized. Because companies know you.

I first noticed technology's ability to track my actions years ago as I was walking through a department store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. The woman I was with wanted to stop at Neiman Marcus. A bit upscale for my budget, but we went inside.

As we walked past the jewelry counter, she said, “Do you like Kendra Scott?” Back then I had never heard of the designer, but by the time I reached the train to head home, a coupon for Kendra Scott earrings was in my email.

How did that happen, I wondered.

By now, we're used to personalized advertising based on our internet searches. But what if there's no online activity to prompt it?

My friend Mary noticed this creepy “coincidence” during a recent barre exercise class. She mentioned to a fellow classmate she wished she could find better-fitting underpants – a pair that wouldn't ride up during ballet moves.

“I didn't even have my phone with me,” Mary said, “but now I am getting all kinds of ads for ladies' undies.”

You think that's weird, here's a post from a reader on “Ask Redditt.”

“I woke up with a nose bleed around 3 a.m. My pillow and sheets were covered with blood. I sleep with the light on and my phone was next to me. I opened Facebook while I was standing in the bathroom holding my nose shut with a tissue and I got an advertisement for nosebleed plus. Took the microphone and camera out of my phone after that. I was just too creeped out.”

It's uncanny. But is your phone really eavesdropping?

Smart devices filter and analyze data such as websites you visit and social media posts you like, and that information can be used for marketing. Algorithms predict future behavior as well. Some people believe their devices are listening to conversations to predict what they might buy next, but others say the digital trail we leave on the internet is the source of the targeted communiques.

Still, it's a little spooky.

Back in 2019, Apple admitted some of its human contractors doing quality reviews of Siri, the voice assistant, listened to private conversations of people without them knowing it. Now Apple must ask permission from users before Siri can store recordings for analysis.

Oddly enough (or maybe not?) after I texted Mary this week about pop-up advertising, I received a text of my own. From AT&T, highlighting privacy and security options for my phone.

Of course.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0