Hazlett: Who knew trimming the tree could be torture?

How is it that decorating the Christmas tree, one of the season’s most treasured rituals, can be both fun and a drag?

On one hand, we love the tree when it’s standing tall, fully trimmed and twinkling with lights. A festive tree is such a joyous sight!

But on the other hand, the actual set-up process can wreak havoc in a household.

Take Laura and George for instance. This happily married couple would rather clean out the garage or wallpaper the bathroom than assemble their artificial tree.

“I came home from work last week, hoping to see the tree standing in the living room,” said Laura.

And it was. Sort of.

George had dragged the box out of the closet and put the bottom half of the tree in the stand. The top portion, however, was dumped on the couch. In Laura’s regular spot.

“Is this a hint I’m supposed to finish the job?” she asked.

“I fluffed the bottom half,” George said, pointing to the lower half branches. It looked like a green Tannenbaum tutu.

“Why didn’t you put up the rest of it?” she asked.

“I was hoping you’d do it,” he said, honestly. “I hate fluffing the branches.”

And really, who doesn’t? “Fluffing” a faux tree is the pits.

When you first take a 6-foot artificial tree out of a 12-inch by 36-inch box, the tree looks like a squished toilet bowl brush. Each of the wire “branches” must be separated and shaped so the tree looks natural.

Laura moved the plastic pine piece from the couch and settled into her usual place. Suddenly inspired, she began to recite a traditional holiday poem (slightly modified).

“’Twas two weeks before Christmas but there was no cheer. The tree was assembled, except the top tier…”

Recently I ran into Laura at church (where she was setting up holiday decorations), and shared some of my own tree trauma.

“Do you know how many hours I have spent fluffing branches?” I asked her.

You see, this year, for the first time, the Hazlett family holiday tree is artificial. We went to Home Depot and found a pre-lit “fir.”

We live in a two-story house with a high ceiling at the front door entrance. The entry design is perfect for overheating in the summer, showcasing cobwebs and making it virtually impossible to change light bulbs in the dangling light fixture. But, I thought, a really tall tree would look good there.

“9 feet is plenty tall,” said my husband.

“Let’s go 12!” I said. So, we went big and went home.

Once the enormous tree was standing, we realized something important. Even from the top step of our ladder, we could not reach the tippy top branch.

So, what does a man do when his ladder isn’t tall enough? Easy. He runs to the store for a new one.

I began “fluffing” the bottom limbs, and when he returned 30 minutes later, I had not even completed one full revolution around the tree. Fluffing, apparently, is slow work.

“This ladder isn’t the right one!” he said, clearly unhappy at the inconvenience of returning to the store. Another 30 minutes later, he stuck his head in the doorway.

“I was in such a hurry, I forgot my wallet!” Now he was really unhappy.

He huffed, I fluffed.

Finally, nearly 90 minutes after his first outing, my husband returned with the correct ladder. Meanwhile, I was STILL FLUFFING. Why, oh why, did I think 12 feet of bristles was a good idea?

It took three hours to prepare the tree before a single ornament was hung.

“Who knew trimming the tree could be torture,” I told Laura.

“Just wait till you have to repack it,” she said.

Take it down? But, wait! I have an idea.

“Deck-ing the halls can be a pain; fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. Leave the tree up and let peace reign…”

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0