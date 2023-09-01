Crowds of people from all over the world descended on Northern Scotland last weekend for the largest search in 50 years for the Loch Ness monster.
Known to her worldwide fans as “Nessie,” the elusive underwater creature has been an obsession for centuries, but she has never been confirmed to exist. She’s immortalized in countless films and books, but her appearance is mostly affirmed on magnets, T-shirts and plastic salt and pepper shakers.
Weather at the lake last weekend was brutal, but enthusiasts were undeterred. The search was even live-streamed on the internet, enabling international help with the historic hunt.
Sadly, Nessie was not spotted; however, four unexplained sounds were logged on an underwater microphone. Could it have been her?
The massive search came just days after a tourist on a boat trip claims to have seen a black shape in the loch water. It is the fourth sighting so far this year.
I, myself, have stood on the shores of Loch Ness, scanning the horizon for a glimpse of the camera-shy sea monster.
When I visited there more than 20 years ago, I was traveling with my parents on a bus tour of Scotland and Ireland. We had just seen the ancient Book of Kells in Dublin, kissed the famous Blarney Stone and toured Edinburgh Castle. But for some passengers on the trip, this out-of-the way stop was the highlight of the tour.
We had driven for hours in order to gaze at the 24-mile-long Loch Ness, one of several lakes in Scotland. Luck smiled upon us that day as the sun was bright in a cloudless sky and the water was calm, ideal conditions for a “Nessie” sighting.
My camera (loaded with 35-mm film back then) was poised and ready to click, capturing what I was sure would be a revenue-generating photo of Nessie. At any moment, I expected to see a serpent-like head rising from of the murky depths.
“This is a childhood dream come true for me,” said Dean, a fellow tour passenger. “It’s better than seeing the Great Wall of China.”
My mother overheard his comment and had trouble concealing her disbelief at the comparison. Luckily Dean didn’t see the incredulous look on her face before she set off in search of a gift shop.
Then I asked John, our guide who had visited the loch dozens of times, “Have you ever seen the Loch Ness Monster?”
“Oh, I’ve seen plenty of tourists turn into monsters while waiting in line for the bathroom,” he said, “but I’ve never laid eyes on Nessie.”
He added, with a sly smile, that our next stop would be Hansel and Gretel’s cottage.
The first recorded encounter with the Loch Ness Monster was by Irish missionary St. Columba in the year 565. Since then, the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register has logged 1,159 sightings.
In 2020, images of a large creature hovering near the bottom of the lake were captured on sonar by a boat skipper named Ronald Mackenzie. Experts called the images of a 32-foot-long creature, more than 500 feet below the water’s surface, the “most compelling” evidence of Nessie’s existence.
But the day I visited Loch Ness, there was not much to see except rows of parked busses and scads of souvenir stands.
It didn’t make sense, really, traveling all that way to see nothing. The landscape was certainly beautiful, but so were the dozens of other lakes we’d seen.
John observed, “Thousands of people flock here every year in hopes of seeing the monster. Even if they only get a look at clouds and mist, they can say they’ve been here and seen nothing.”
Oh, I get it. It’s an important place “not to see.”
The mysterious Nessie continues to attract global attention, and I can proudly claim, “Been there, done that, bought the cute souvenir T-shirt.”
The Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel, and more of this week's weirdest news
DNA hints the Loch Ness 'monster' might be giant eel
NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland's Loch Ness suggests the lake's fabled monster might be a giant eel.
Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it's not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.
But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.
The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur (PLEE'-see-uh-sawr).
Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of freshwater in the British Isles.
—By MALCOLM RITTER, AP Science Writer
Rare, two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey forest
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It looks like something from a science fiction movie.
A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey's Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.
Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.
Zappalorti tells NJ Advance Media it's the only two-headed timber rattlesnake ever found in New Jersey. He says it likely wouldn't be able to survive in the wild because its heads could get snagged on something.
Herpetological Associates will care for the snake.
Burglar cooks breakfast, tells resident 'go back to sleep'
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a burglar broke into a Florida home, cooked himself an early morning meal and told the resident there to "go back to sleep."
The home's occupant told investigators he awoke to discover the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Fox 13 in Tampa reported the burglar ran from the house when the resident called 911. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tracked down the suspect in a wooded and swampy area behind the home.
Deputies said Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked rear door.
An arrest report mentioned that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol.
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple, can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.
Patrick Eldridge parked his smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn't want it to "blow away" and to prove that he can park his car there.
Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house.
"I said there was no way he could. He said he could," Jessica said. "So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems."
Dorian was skirting Florida's coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.
With the car in the middle of the kitchen, Jessica Eldridge had to move around it to cook and serve dinner.
"I'm hoping he will pull it out pretty soon once the wind dies down," she said. "There is room and it's not in the way but my dogs are confused by it."
Officials: Woman steals $28K Costco diamond ring after swap
NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stole a $28,000 diamond ring from a New Jersey Costco store by replacing it with a much cheaper ring she had stolen from a different Costco.
Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge.
Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole a $2,000 diamond ring Sunday from a store in Wayne. She then traveled to the other store in Clifton and asked to see the other ring.
Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store with the more expensive one before workers realized what had happened.
Authorities eventually found Kolano at her home but couldn't find the ring. They say she eventually told them she hid it on dead-end street in nearby town, and officers found it.
It's not known if Kolano has retained an attorney.
Man calls police demanding they return his stolen pot
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.
WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it's legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).
Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: "People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze."
While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.
Sharonville police said they "don't make the rules" but must uphold them.
Intoxicated Utah woman called police to report drunk driver
WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been sentenced to jail time after calling 911 to report a possible drunk driver while she was intoxicated.
Court documents show 32-year-old Breanna Dawn Hernandez called police on August 16 to report a possible drunk driver in Woods Cross.
When police pressed her for more information, the woman gave her own license plate and started laughing on the phone.
Police arrested Hernandez and charged her with a DUI and having an open container in her vehicle. Officers found an almost empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in her car.
Hernandez pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the DUI charge. She will serve 12 days in jail and be on probation for 12 months.
A lawyer listed for Hernandez couldn't immediately be reached.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.