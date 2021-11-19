Hazlett: When it comes to blessings, these folks are top of list

In a year that rivaled 2020 for uncertainty and worry, I still have many blessings to count at Thanksgiving 2021.

As I have previously shared, my mom has Alzheimer’s disease, and my stepdad has been her primary caregiver at home for many years with me assisting the past two.

Throughout the summer, mom was dangerously unsteady, even with both of us hanging on to her. On Sept. 30, our family celebrated my parents’ 49th wedding anniversary at home. The next day, however, her legs gave out, and we knew we had reached the end of our ability to help her. It was time to move to a skilled care facility.

I won’t sugar coat it – the experience was very painful for me. She was in an unfamiliar place and scared. She looked at me and said, “How long?” My heart broke.

It’s been seven weeks now, and we’re adjusting. I’ve decorated her room to the point it looks like the Hallmark store she once owned. My stepdad and I coordinate visiting hours. But most importantly, mom is beginning to accept her new home which is entirely due to the amazing staff at the facility. Not only do the associates there provide her medical treatment, they give reassuring comfort.

So, on this Thanksgiving, I am very grateful for these terrific people, from the cooks in the kitchen to the maintenance team to the Certified Nursing Assistants.

We’ve all read about the crisis the health care industry is facing these days, dealing with the threat of the coronavirus and an unprecedented staffing shortage. And, you can see the system is under strain at nursing homes, hospitals and doctors’ offices. It is a testament to the resiliency and commitment of people in this field that facilities can operate.

Nurses, aides, management, receptionists and housekeeping staff are busy from the moment they arrive at work until the time they leave. Which is often later than normal. When there’s a staff absence, they cover for one another. When a resident or patient needs help, they skip their break.

In a skilled care setting, if people don’t show up for work, it’s not like you can adjust the hours and close early. People still need to be dressed, bathed, fed, changed and put to bed. Laundry still needs to be done, toilets cleaned and meals served. And it all requires calm and patience.

At mom’s facility, despite the busy schedule, associates take time to listen, explain, lend a hand, train students and show concern.

“They’re constantly working and yet they care,” said one of the regular visitors. “And that is not easy to do when you’re dealing with so many personalities.”

Ain’t that the truth? Not only are the residents from all walks of life, but so are we, the families. I’m learning some things the hard way. Like the day I forgot to submit mom’s food order. (Luckily someone in the kitchen sent up a tray anyway.) Or when I tried to use the automatic controls to lower the bed with mom in it, and raised her legs instead. It was like a scene from “I Love Lucy.”

Last week a new employee training with a veteran CNA came into mom’s room.

“Let me say,” I said, looking the new person in the eye, “This is very important work and we are grateful you’re here. You are super valued.”

It’s more than a job. Caring for the ill or the elderly is God’s work. While I can’t make people’s busy days easier, I can tell these wonderful folks how thankful we are for them.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” I said to the associates I saw this week. “You are awesome!”

“It’s so nice to be appreciated,” said a smiling young woman who delivers food trays.

“When it comes to blessings,” I said, “You all are at the top of my list.”

Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers.

