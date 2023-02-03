‘When I was a kid,” some folks like to say, “I walked five miles to school, in two feet of snow, uphill … both ways …”

I heard that old yarn quite a bit growing up, especially if I asked for a ride to school. But, truth be told, some of my relatives really did walk for miles through snow to school … just not uphill both directions.

As a young girl, my grandmother Dorothy lived a mile and a half from a country school near Ocoya, north of Chenoa. On snowy days, her father walked to the schoolhouse in front of his children to break a trail in the drifts.

Under their dresses, my grandmother and her sisters wore scratchy wool leggings that buttoned on the outside. So intense was their dislike of the leg warmers, the girls regularly pulled off the thick stockings and hid them in a culvert before going into school. The worst part, they later recalled, was putting on the stockings, now frozen stiff, for the return trip home.

According to one of the sisters, they had to wear leggings because their strict father “would not hear of girls wearing pants.”

This reminds me of a true story told by a mentor and former colleague early in my newspaper career. Well into the 1960s, women in the newsroom were required to wear dresses or skirts. During a particularly severe snowstorm, my friend made it to the office, on foot, wearing slacks. And, she brought along a skirt which she changed into in the ladies room. (Thank goodness those days are over.)

This week, at the nursing home where my mom lives, one of the residents is celebrating his 105th birthday.

Born in 1918, Leo is still sharp and lively, and remembers walking to a regional school near his rural Odell home. Because the teacher had to travel three miles by horse and buggy to reach the schoolhouse, Leo and his brother Joe walked to the tiny building early each morning to start the wood-burning stove. They also carried a bucket of water, pumped at their farm, to the classroom. Then they went home for breakfast. All before the teacher even arrived.

I certainly hope she gave them high marks.

Following the generation of Leo and my grandmother, most children still walked to school. Locally, school buses did not enter the picture until about 1947.

From 1943 to 1960, my aunts and uncles attended Lincoln Grade School in Pontiac which was a mile from their farmhouse on Route 116. At that time the famous highway Route 66 went through town with traffic pausing at the busy intersection of Route 116.

Because there was no school cafeteria, everyone went home for lunch.

“We would start walking and Mom would pick us about halfway (before reaching Route 66),” said my Uncle Eric. “A couple times I deliberately hid behind cars so she couldn’t find me. She was not happy!”

His brother, Greg, recalled walking home from first grade after an unexpected early school dismissal.

“I thought I knew the way, but wasn’t sure until I saw the Armory by Route 66,” he said. “When I finally reached home I was quite pleased, and shouted, ‘Boo!’ through the screen door.”

(Really, my poor grandmother …)

My husband had a similar experience in second grade.

At that time, his family had just moved to a new subdivision in Maryland built during the post WWII housing boom. All the houses were identical with nary a tree or shrub to differentiate them. Walking home from school, he wasn’t certain which house was his. His mother spotted him wandering along the street, so she solved the problem by painting the house shutters black.