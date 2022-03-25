Hazlett: Waiting is OK with the right chair

Last week, Roger, a retired member of the military, arranged to meet his wife in a certain store after she had finished shopping.

He scanned the store fronts to find the right one and pulled open the door. Three steps inside the shop, he realized he must be in the wrong place. He was suddenly surrounded by ladies lingerie. Lacy bras and panties and such.

“From the look on your face,” said the sales person, “you must be lost.”

He laughed and told the clerk the location where he was supposed to be.

“Next door to the right,” said the associate.

Later, Roger said to his wife, “They must get a lot of people like me in that store.”

“Why do you say that?” she asked.

“Because there was a husband chair.”

A “husband chair,” or guest chair, according to the Urban Dictionary, is a comfy seat in a retail establishment for a person who accompanies a shopper. The non-shopper may be a spouse or partner, a boyfriend or girlfriend, a bored child, or just a tired friend. Sometimes stores may even offer two chairs, magazines or a complimentary bottle of water to the guest who is “waiting.”

“I won’t stay in the store if there’s no place to sit while I wait,” said Roger. “Otherwise, I’ll just go back to the car.”

Dave, the husband of a busy shopper, agreed. “If someone else is occupying the chair, I’ll walk around a bit, but if the chair isn’t empty by then, I’ll leave.”

Dave says the best waiting area in retail is at Von Maur in Bloomington. It is the mother of all seating areas because there are couches, chairs and even a grand piano with regular live performances.

One piano player in particular likes to test Dave’s knowledge of songs by playing “name that tune.” If Dave can’t guess the title, usually one of the other “loungers” will know the answer. Apparently they do a lot of waiting while their spouses shop…

At Talbots (no, I do not get reimbursed to mention business names), I asked manager Carlene Walter if the chair by the red front doors gets a lot of use.

“All the time,” she said. “And if there’s a waiting line, I bring out a second chair.”

It isn’t just spouses who wait while their significant other is browsing.

“Kids sit there a lot,” she said. “Most people look at their phones or read a book.”

In the days before cell phones, the role of the guest chair was even more important because it gave the non-shopper something to do.

“If you’re sitting in a chair, you can look out the window or read a magazine,” said Jim, another gentleman who frequently occupies the seat at J.Jill. “You can’t be accused of looking where you shouldn’t be.”

You mean, like at other women?

“Some people might think it’s creepy if someone else watches them shop.”

I hadn’t thought of that.

There are people who like to emerge from their dressing room to model clothing for approval. Let’s just hope the shopper who asks, “Do you think this dress makes my butt look big?” actually knows the person who is sitting in the chair. (Although they might get a more truthful answer from a random stranger with nothing to lose.)

My own husband does not use the guest chair. He doesn’t like to wait, but if he must, he prefers sitting in our car. With the dogs. (Carlene keeps a box of dog treats on hand for canine members of shoppers’ families.)

Retail establishments are smart to offer comfortable waiting areas. They know shoppers who don’t feel rushed because someone is waiting for them may linger and buy more.

The value of a seating area could be a shrewd marketing tactic, or it could be simpler than that.

Said 12-year-old Jakob, without looking away from his phone, “It’s better than standing up.”

