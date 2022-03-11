Hazlett: Time for a time change

Here comes the annual late-for-everything Sunday.

This year Daylight Saving Time (there’s no “s” on saving) starts at 2 a.m. March 13. Most of us will “spring forward” tomorrow night before we go to bed, setting our clocks ahead one hour.

My husband has always been in the habit of adjusting just one clock the night before and resetting all the others on Sunday. On the other hand, I prefer advancing all the clocks in the house before going to sleep Saturday so I don’t feel so bad when I look at the time the next day. There’s not much more depressing than looking at a clock and realizing you don’t have as much time as you thought.

We divide the chore. He changes the digital displays in the kitchen (there seem to be a million) and the clocks I can’t reach without a step stool. I change the rest, including the display in my car which always requires me digging out the user’s manual for a refresher course. But there always seems to be some clock that is overlooked and discovered a few weeks later, causing confusion.

Thankfully, most mobile devices, tablets, etc., change themselves. Still, there will be a few times on Sunday when I’ll look at my phone and ask, “Is this the right time? Is it really noon or is it 11 a.m.?”

I don’t know about you, but for me, all this time-switching gets old. It’s been 15 years since DST moved four weeks from April to the second Sunday in March (thanks to the Energy Policy Act), but I still have to look at a calendar to figure out the date. ("Is that this weekend?") Like me, you may feel DST lasts half the year, but it's actually longer…nearly eight months until it ends in November.

Interestingly, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has called for the elimination of Daylight Saving Time citing health risks. Interrupted sleep patterns can cause increased traffic accidents, heart attacks, poor exam results and "mood disturbances" says the Academy. Maybe that's why, according to a 2020 poll, 70 percent of Americans favor getting rid of the time change.

My grandmother would have agreed with them. In 1949 she wrote a letter to the editor of this newspaper, advocating a return to standard time.

“Have you ever tried to put a child to bed with the sun streaming through the windows?” she wrote.

She ended her letter, “Let’s stay on standard time this year and relax.”

The practice did not change as a result of the letter, but in protest, she kept her family on standard time that summer. Being farmers, they worked, played and slept according to the sunrise and sunset. If her children had to be somewhere at a particular time, such as Sunday school, grandma adjusted her appointment book, not the clock.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we have Founding Father Benjamin Franklin to thank for the time saving idea. Apparently he suggested in an editorial written to Parisians, they might save on candles if they got out of bed earlier and took advantage of available daylight.

In the U.S. we implemented Daylight Saving Time in 1918 but repealed it in 1920. During World War II, we tried it again to save fuel. Over the years, there’s been much debate about the actual energy savings. Some people enjoy the extra daylight after the typical “9 to 5” day; others, such as dairy farmers and parents of young children, not so much. Cows don’t wear wristwatches. (It’s udder folly to think they’ll adjust).

This weekend my husband and I will do our bi-annual ritual of adjusting clocks, but before we know it, it will be Nov. 6, and we’ll get to reset them all over again.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

