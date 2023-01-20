Hazlett: This column is sticky business

Of all modern conveniences, there aren’t many that beat a good roll of tape. Especially when you’re trying to close a large cardboard box with folding flaps that won’t cooperate.

Earlier this week I was attempting to tape a box shut, and using the last of “the good tape.” It’s the best roll in the house: clear plastic, about two inches wide, with a label that reads, “Hand tear.” It’s my favorite because, as the promo says, I can rip it with my weak, little typist hands… no scissors or razor edge required. That can be very handy when you’re holding a box shut with both elbows while using your hands to unroll a piece of tape.

Unfortunately, however, like a lot of great products, we can no longer find this specific brand of tape. So when my husband saw me unwinding an eight inch strip of the coveted “hand tear” tape, he said, “What are you doing? That’s the last roll! Do you think we’re made of tape?”

I smiled at him. This is a man whose motto could be “a tape for every task.”

Hanging from the pegboard above his basement workbench is a Smithsonian-worthy collection of tape. “The wall of adhesives” includes your conventional Scotch tape, masking tape and blue painters’ tape. But there’s also a roll of narrow orange tape used for model airplanes, magnetic tape, double-sided tape and three colors of electrician’s tape.

Hanging from a large hook are extra strength reinforced tape for big jobs, plumber’s tape and the traditional silver duct tape (which I call “100 mph tape” because you can secure a car muffler with it and drive 100 mph). Also on display are waterproof tape, Velcro tape and a roll of drafting tape estimated to be at least 50 years old.

So, yes, actually, I do think we are rich in tape. Just not the roll I need at that moment.

Tape is great when it works, but it can be aggravating when Murphy’s Law is in play. Like when you spend 10 minutes trying to find its invisible edge by feeling the roll, searching with your fingernails. Or, when the strip comes off in tiny shreds instead of an entire piece. Or, when the strip immediately adheres to the closest object such as your sweater. The worst is when you get a strip off the roll, but you mishandle it and the tape ends up sticking to itself. Oh, the agony!

When I was a kid, my Mom set her hair in place using a special pink tape. Even the dispenser was bright pink. She kept it in a drawer with her hairbrush, and I was “not to play with it.” However, once in a while, when I was too lazy to track down ordinary tape, I’d use Mom’s pink hair tape to 1) repair torn pages in a book 2) Style Barbie’s bangs 3) attach outfits to paper dolls or 4) tape a birthday hat on the cat. (Look! A cat in a hat, just like the book!)

The older I get, the more I appreciate tape. No time to sew a ripped hem in your pants? Just tape it up. Shirt covered in dog hair? Use tape to remove it.

Speaking of dogs, our young hound dog once enthusiastically ripped open a bean bag chair, covering the entire living room with millions of tiny filler foam balls. We used duct tape to reinforce the bag’s torn fabric and to “pick up” some of the filler balls we couldn’t reach in a light fixture. I’m telling you, there were foam beads everywhere.

Eventually, we placed the bean bag back on the floor, tape side down so no one could see the repair job. Ta-da! Good as new!