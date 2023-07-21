It probably has not escaped your notice that the year is already half over.

Weren’t we just waiting to see if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow? It seems like only yesterday we brought out the patio chairs from winter storage.

Where has the time gone? I mean, some schools are starting classes in a mere three weeks for Pete’s sake!

2023, you just arrived and already we can feel your summer days slipping through our fingers. As Shakespeare reminded us, “Summer's lease hath all too short a date.”

But let’s not despair. We can still squeeze fun out of these remaining sun-filled weeks. We might even be able to create lifelong memories from the End of Summer 2023.

To purposefully enjoy these days of carefree leisure, we must prioritize our time and do the most important things first! The most important summer things, that is. We must put away our screens and look at the bright blue sky. We must step outside and feel the grass beneath our feet. (Even if the lawn is a bit dry right now …)

Unconvinced about the possibilities of last-minute summer fun? Then take a look at these suggestions, right here in our area:

• Visit the local Farmer’s Market.

• Stop at a neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand. Just this week I bought a large glass of tart lemonade from two young entrepreneurs. Sure, it made my mouth pucker, but it was worth it to see the boys’ excitement at the sale.

• Go to the County 4-H Fair.

• Attend a performance by your local community players, theater troupe or municipal band.

• Head to Springfield for the Illinois State Fair (Aug. 10-20).

• Go to the dinner theater at the Barn III- Conklin Players in Goodfield. We saw “Sunshine Boys” which was very entertaining, and dinner was delicious. (I had the tilapia.)

• Buy sweet corn from a local farmer’s roadside stand. Who can resist freshly picked corn, steaming hot and dripping in butter?

• Sit outside and read a book of poems. Or a comic book. Or a mystery thriller.

• Watch the fireflies at dusk.

• Load the kids in the car, even if they are wearing their pajamas, and go to the drive-thru at your favorite ice cream place. I have wonderful memories of eating ice cream in the pickup truck with my grandparents.

• Set up a sprinkler in the yard for the kids and dogs to run through. Or, dig out the ol’ Super Soaker and ambush your significant other.

• Pack a lunch and go on a picnic.

• Draw on the sidewalk with chalk. It’s even better if you have a child with you.

• Get together with that person you promised last winter you’d visit when the weather was better.

• Cook something new on the grill you’ve always wanted to try.

• Go to a drive-in movie; Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theater is nearby in Gibson City.

• Build a campfire and make s’mores.

• Visit the new anteater at Miller Park Zoo.

• See “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.” (It’s awesome and I can’t believe Tom Cruise does all those stunts at age 61.)

• Go to the stock car races.

• Have a family photo taken while everyone is home.

• And if none of these activities appeals to you, check out the Event Calendar in The Pantagraph. There are dozens of terrific fairs, exhibits and festivals happening within the next few weeks.