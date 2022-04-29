Hazlett: The 'Twilight Zone' potting soil

It started with a search for potting soil but ended up like an episode of “Twilight Zone.” (Cue music and the voice of Rod Serling ...)

I wanted to transplant an aloe plant into a larger pot, and needed extra soil. So, I headed to the backyard shed, normally the domain of my husband, groundskeeper in residence.

These days, many women have created incredible “she sheds,” perfect getaway dwellings designed for privacy. But, in my case, I rarely go into the shed. My husband claims I already have control over nearly every room in the house (which is true). I don't need an outdoor auxiliary building as well.

The shed was dusty and cluttered inside, and the smell, a combination of oil, gravel and musty old rags, reminded me of my grandfather's Morton building.

I didn't want to be too nosy — after all this is my partner's space — but I couldn't help picking up a few things and moving boxes on the floor with my foot. I was careful not to trip over a roll of barbed wire and a post hole digger.

What was all this stuff, I wondered. Like Lucy venturing into the Narnia wardrobe, I had entered the shed, not knowing what to expect.

After my eyes adjusted to the dim light, I realized the building held more than just a few occasional tools. It was filled to the rafters with a collection that had been growing for years. Decades even.

It was like touring a Lawn Maintenance Museum.

Tucked in the corner was a rotary push mower. (When was the last time he used that?) Why, it even had a bag attached to it. All the mower needed was a teenager to push it. But that might be even harder to find than a push mower.

What other yard tools of antiquity did he have squirreled away in here? Leaning against a wall was a shovel with so much duct tape wrapped around the handle, it appeared to be made of silver. Next to it was a pitchfork with a bent tine and a jar labeled “dull blades.” On the shelf was an axe with a broken handle which I knew had once belonged to my husband's grandfather.

I knew better than to question why these seemingly useless or broken tools were still around. His answer would be, “I can fix it,” or “It still works.”

Curators for the Smithsonian would be calling if they knew an original DR brush mower, purchased in 1982, was still in existence. I wasn't surprised to find the operating manual nearby. He once said keeping the machine in running order was a “lifetime commitment to repair and rebuild.”

But a bag of potting soil was nowhere to be found. I stepped back into the sunshine and felt as if I had rejoined the 21st century.

By the side of the shed was an old brown pot which, I noticed, had dirt in it. Ah, perfect; I'll just transplant the aloe plant in it.

A few days later, my mate came into the house, slightly perplexed.

“It's the oddest thing,” he said, “I can't find the begonia bulbs.”

Sometimes, after years of living with another person, you just nod when the other speaks, even if you aren't listening. However, when he said, “I planted them in a brown pot,” my ears perked up.

“I've been waiting for the bulbs to sprout, but today I can't find the pot!”

Oh, no! My stomach sank. I cast a sideways glance at the aloe plant. Nothing unusual was growing ... yet. I would have to confess I buried the begonias and not in a good way.

“What's the matter?” he asked. “You have a strange look on your face ...”

Ugh, it was the moment of truth. Too bad that shed wasn't a real time machine ...

