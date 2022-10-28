Hazlett: The tale of the hydraulic log splitter

Our family is now the proud of owner of the latest in modern home appliances: a hydraulic log splitter.

Yes, it's a very handy piece of equipment for any household with a wood-burning fireplace or stove. There's just one catch. We don't have either.

You may be asking, why did my husband feel the need to purchase an eco-friendly, Swisher 22-ton Timber Brute splitter, made in the good old USA?

It could be because he likes to chop wood, but it's slightly more complicated than that. At our little place in the woods, the neighbors down the road heat their home with an outdoor wood furnace. And their son who recently moved to a nearby cabin also relies on a wood-burning stove.

In years past, my beloved would put on his safety orange lumberjack gear and march to the woods, carrying his maul like a high visibility version of Paul Bunyon. But that was to split wood for small jobs, like building a campfire for Mom to relive her Girl Scout days and eat s'mores.

It's a different story when you're helping neighbors chop wood for the winter. You might even notice some correlation between splitting 20 logs and having to see the chiropractor the following week ...

After a recent windstorm, some decent-size trees had fallen in our yard. My lumber mate marked off 18-inch sections on the branches and trunk, and got busy with his chainsaw. Then, a few days later, a 16-wheeler semi loaded with a crate (weighing 600 pounds) pulled into the drive.

Now what, I wondered, peering out the front window.

“It's a log-splitter,” my husband said nonchalantly as if it were a grocery flyer left in the mailbox by the postal carrier.

Uh, we don't burn wood? I pointed out.

"But our neighbors do!"

(Anything to buy a new tool ...)

Everyone gathered round to watch the delivery of the Timber Brute.

However, on his way out, the driver of the 16-wheeler had a hard time maneuvering the rig to avoid hitting our fence. He veered into the yard and lodged the truck in mud. Then he broke my husband's cardinal rule, “When you're in a hole, stop digging.”

After creating massive ruts in the yard, the driver admitted defeat and summoned a special tow-truck. Following a two-hour wait, the tow truck finally arrived, but struggled to free the semi-trailer. At one point, the tow-truck was lifted off two wheels and almost ran into the gate.

I covered my eyes and waited for the sound of a crash. Thankfully, it never came.

Once everyone had gone home, my sweetheart was faced with the job of "some assembly required.” The good news is, after he put the splitter together, it started the very first time! The bad news was it took us two days of searching to find the heavy-duty, 50-foot extension cord purchased just for the occasion.

Then yesterday morning, a loud racket startled the dogs, causing them to howl. Outside, my husband and neighbors were feeding logs to "the Brute." The device worked lickety-split (pun intended). At one point, the splitter was “stood up” vertically so the soon-to-be famous logging team didn't have to lift the heavy sections. (I noticed a lot of log rolling and kicking going on ...)

“Give it a try!” my husband shouted over the noise. So, I put on my safety glasses and moved the lever downward as the blade slowly made its way through a log.

“You're a natural log splitter,” he yelled. “My girl from the Land of Lincoln!”

"The engine sure is loud!" I yelled back.

Technically it's a motor, he said, because it runs on electricity, not fuel.