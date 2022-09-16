Hazlett: The Queen wore pearls; and we can, too

Like millions of people around the world, I have been watching this week’s televised ceremonies leading up to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

I have long admired the Queen for her dedication to duty and her 70 years of steadfast service. She was an icon.

When I picture the Queen, her famous hats and triple-strand pearl necklace come to mind. It seems like the pearls were part of her daily uniform.

In recent days, members of the royal family have been wearing pearls as well. According to reports, white pearls are the family’s official jewelry of mourning, a tradition started by Queen Victoria.

Following the death of her husband Prince Albert, Queen Victoria famously dressed in black for 40 years. She wore pearls which are said to have symbolized her tears.

But pearls are not just for mourning. Of all her jewels, Queen Elizabeth’s favorite is believed to be a pair of pearl earrings given to her by her grandmother, Queen Mary, on her wedding day.

Queens of England have been wearing pearls for more than 1,000 years. There has never been a queen who didn’t wear pearls, according to Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels. “They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become.”

Not everyone prefers pearls, though; some favor rubies, sapphires or emeralds. My mother and grandmother, for instance, never wore pearls. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” quipped my mom.

For high school graduation, my dad gave me a simple strand of dainty pearls. The gift felt very serious and grown-up. I cherished the necklace and “saved it” for special occasions.

Then, in my 40s, I changed my mind about “saving” the necklace. While on a trip to England, I saw a woman in her front yard garden, pulling weeds. I noticed, peeking out from her jacket, was a string of pearls.

If this British woman could wear pearls while digging in the dirt, why couldn’t I wear mine to work or social outings? Now I wear pearls (real and costume) all the time. I just like how they look and feel.

Fashion legend Coco Chanel famously said about pearls, ‘Why wear one string when you care wear two?”

“I have a necklace that I inherited from my grandmother when she passed away 20 years ago,” said my friend Lisa. “They are priceless to me because she wore them, and I wear them when I am missing her. Since pearls retain your body heat, when I wear them, it’s like she is with me, warming my heart.”

Another woman, Becky, shared this story.

“At Christmas, after my mom died, my dad handed me a black velvet box. Nestled inside were a single strand of pearls and matching earrings. He said, ‘I’ve always thought a woman needed a nice set of pearls. I hope you like them’.

“They were stunning. I hugged him and thanked him. We were both crying.”

Becky wore the pearls when she got dressed up, but after a few years, the necklace and earrings were pushed to the side. She admits to forgetting about them.

“Then my basement flooded and the pearls resurfaced while I was sorting through soggy boxes. I opened the velvet box and there they were — just as beautiful and special as the day I got them.”

She was moved by the beauty of jewelry and now keeps it in a prominent place. “When I wear it, I hear my dad’s voice in my head and feel his love.”