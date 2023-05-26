Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer are upon us. Thank heavens!

Earlier in the week, sitting in my back yard in a comfy but stationary patio chair, I surveyed the world of nature around me. Beautiful green grass, gorgeous blue sky, happy dogs playing in the sun. Can late May possibly get any better? No, not really.

Unless you’re on a porch swing.

The leisurely pleasure of swaying back and forth on an outdoor swing is one of life’s sweetest summer gifts. Daily concerns are forgotten as you’re lulled into contentedness by the repetitive, unrushed motion.

That’s what was missing from my idyllic back yard setting. But alas, I have no porch, only a patio. There’s no way to install a swing because there’s nothing overhead to connect it to.

One summer we bought a patio glider, the self-supporting cousin of the porch swing, in an attempt to fill the void. However, one of the metal pieces near the base was bent so whenever the seat moved forward, it made an irritating scratching noise. The glider was a disappointment, especially since I was trying to recreate a happy experience from the past.

As a girl, I was privileged to while away summer hours on the mother of all porch swings. This cradle of comfort, perhaps the greatest porch swing in all of history, was a long-time fixture on the front porch of my grandparents’ farmhouse in Pontiac.

The upholstered leather seat resembled a couch, suspended by chains, and I’ve never seen anything like it since. It was long, maybe six feet, but I was young and it seemed enormous. Four kids could easily sit shoulder to shoulder on it, and my grandfather, a tall man, could stretch out for an afternoon nap.

Only recently did I learn the swing was originally wicker and constructed, along with a matching table and chair set, by residents of the local penal institution. The transition from wicker to leather remains a family mystery. Likewise, no one remembers when my grandparents got the swing; it was just always there. The earliest photograph of it is from 1938.

The swing was everyone’s favorite place to perch. In hot summers before air conditioning, the swing’s movement provided a slight breeze. Grandma and Aunt Marilyn sat there and shelled peas. And it was an ideal spot for watching the world go by.

Illinois Route 116 passed directly in front of the house. All makes of vehicles drove along the road, providing hours of entertainment for those sitting on the porch.

Aunt Beth recalled when she and her younger siblings decided it would be fun to unhook the back chain of the swing, not understanding the consequences of their action. The seat tipped backwards, dumping the kids in a pile and causing quite a commotion.

Years later, my own youthful lack of engineering knowledge convinced me to push the swing very, very high. I did not fall out, but I vividly recall looking up and seeing the board, to which the swing was attached, bow in a great arc and nearly break. I used my feet as brakes, a la Fred Flintstone, to bring the swing to a sudden stop. No doubt the aging wood structure was one reason my grandfather always warned, “Don’t swing too high…”

Sitting in a comfy but stationary chair and awaiting the approach of Memorial Day, I smiled as memories of the swing drifted across my mind.