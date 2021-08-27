Hazlett: The past year's walk through life

This week marked the one-year anniversary of my best friend’s passing.

Most of us who have experienced the death of a loved one know that first year is filled with painful milestones. The first Christmas without them. The first birthday, wedding anniversary, etc. You eventually find ways to carry on, and move through the calendar.

Over the past months, I have had moments of loneliness, when I just sat down and cried, and moments of gladness, when I remembered something funny she did. Even in death, my best friend can still make me laugh out loud.

Something unexpected in the past year: I’ve become closer to people in my friend’s life I previously didn’t know well. Some I had never met, like her work colleagues. A few contacted me, feeling the void she left and wanting to connect. This was a pleasant surprise.

One day, I saw a picturesque wooded scene and took a photo. I sent it via a group text to my new circle of friends and said, “This is something I would have texted her, but am sending to you instead.” Soon, we started sharing random thoughts or news we would have otherwise shared with her. Because the phrase, “Something I would have texted” is too long to tap onto a phone, we started using an abbreviation: SIWHTML (ML being the initials of her name). When I see those letters pop up on my screen, I know someone is reaching out, looking to fill the gap.

We’ve shared “first day of school” photos, dreams, stories of camping trips gone bad, Halloween costume photos and dozens of other details of daily life. We are different ages and have various viewpoints, but are all blessed to have been loved by the same wonderful woman.

These 12 months have been filled with adjustments, some easier and harder than I expected. The first time I walked into our favorite store, where we always went together, was surprisingly difficult. Thank goodness my husband was along for moral support. I did not expect to be overwhelmed by emotion at the doorstep.

Trips to the cemetery, however, have brought peace. It’s a pretty and rural setting, which is fitting for my friend, a farm girl.

In grief, I have never asked, “Why did this happen?” I have not fumed in anger at the unfairness of cancer and death. I have accepted that my life will not be the same. When you lose someone who was an integral part of your life for 45 years, of course things are different.

An unintended consequence of loss is a renewed vision of what really matters. Some people have “FOMO,” or the fear of missing out. They want to be continuously connected to what others are doing and want to be part of every experience the world has to offer. But after suffering a major setback, you have a keener understanding that life is not about doing everything.

My husband and I have reordered our priorities. We know how we spend our time is more important than ever. Certain activities and material things that once sucked up my attention have now fallen by the wayside.

Fulfillment comes not in completing a lengthy to-do list or in collecting possessions, but in devoting energy to a few purposeful activities that count. Grief has taught me to be more mindful of what I do with my precious days and with whom I spend them.

Coincidentally, while recently sorting old papers, I came across the poem “Along the Road,” by Robert Browning Hamilton. It neatly sums up the past year.

I walked a mile with Pleasure;

She chattered all the way,

But left me none the wiser

For all she had to say.

I walked a mile with Sorrow

And ne'er a word said she;

But oh, the things I learned from her

When Sorrow walked with me!

