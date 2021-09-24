Hazlett: The Orvieto well, an important life lesson

Sometimes important life lessons can be experienced in unexpected — and very deep — places.

Years ago, my parents and I visited an ancient city in Italy called Orvieto. The Tuscan community sits on the edge of a cliff and offers awe-inspiring views.

“You should see the well,” said Michael, our friend who lives near Rome.

Really? Doesn’t sound too exciting.

This well, however, is different. Built in the 16th century, it’s named the Pozzo di San Patrizio, the well of St. Patrick.

Because the city is built on a bluff of volcanic rock, during times of turmoil it was easy to defend and often used for refuge by various papal leaders. But there was no supply of fresh water.

In 1527, Pope Clement VII commissioned the most visionary engineer of the day, Antonio da Sangallo, to build a well. Antonio devised a plan to tap into the water table far below.

But how to retrieve the water from such a depth? Easy! Donkeys!

The structure is a round shaft, 200 feet deep and 45 feet wide, with two separate spiral staircases. The staircases wind around each other, like a DNA helix, and never meet. There are 248 steps and, of course, no hand rails!

Back in the day, mules ambled down one set of stairs, round and round, carrying empty water jugs until they reached the bottom where workers filled the jugs. The donkeys then began the return trip, using the other staircase. The mules never crossed paths. No confusion and no collisions!

So what does all this have to do with modern life?

My parents and I decided to venture to the bottom of the well. So what if it’s dark and damp? So what if Mom and I were not in top athletic condition? What could possibly go wrong?

As Mom and I began to creep down the uneven stone steps, I realized the descent was more challenging than anticipated. My knees ached and it was hard to see ahead.

“Maybe there’s an exit,” I said to Mom. But guess what! There was no neon sign pointing to a side door in a 500-year-old well.

Down and down we continued, hoping to find some secret passage with an Italian guide who might whisper, “Don’t worry, bella, come this way!”

But there was no escape hatch; we had to go all the way to the bottom. We were trapped, literally, in a downward spiral.

My stepfather was in great shape (still is), and bounded down the steps. He looked up and took my photo.

Finally Mom and I reached the lowest point and stopped for a moment. The prospect of climbing back up was a little daunting. Could we do it? To lighten the mood, I began to imitate a donkey.

“Hee haw! Hee haw!” I said as we trudged upward, clutching at rock walls and longing for a railing. Huffing and puffing, we ultimately emerged in the daylight.

“That was one of the 10 dumbest things I’ve ever done,” Mom declared.

But we made it. We descended to grim depths and climbed our way out.

Just recently my stepdad and I reminisced about that visit. It occurred to me our adventure in the well was a meaningful metaphor for life’s challenges.

There are times when each of us experiences grief, discouragement or heartache. And in the midst of the sadness, we wonder, will I ever overcome this?

Recovery sometimes requires us to fully examine our feelings or evaluate a difficult situation. Ignoring pain or pretending hurt doesn’t exist isn’t helpful. We have to go through a grieving process or a reckoning in order to heal. There is no shortcut.

In other words, we have to go all the way to the bottom of the well before we can begin our ascent.

The good news is there is a way out of darkness. Sad times are part of life, but if we take things day by day, keep the faith and put one foot in front of the other, we eventually reach the light.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

