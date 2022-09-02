Hazlett: The meaning of work on Labor Day

“The privilege to work is a gift.

The power to work is a blessing.

The love of work is success.”

This saying, spoken by 20th century educator and religious leader David McKay, may seem quaint and somewhat out of touch these days.

Working as a privilege? How about working just to pay the bills and put food on the table?

In these days of staffing shortages, “quiet quitting,” and layoffs, you may wonder just exactly who is celebrating Labor Day?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day – a day set aside for honoring and celebrating the struggles and achievements workers and their unions have made, and continue to make, in turning the American economy into the world powerhouse it is today.”

But, if you’re like me, when you pay nearly $3 for a dozen eggs, twice as much as last year, you may not feel like an economic powerhouse. Sometimes it seems like we’re working the same, but not always getting ahead.

And, we can’t help but notice the shortage of workers. Many businesses have “We’re hiring” signs posted. There’s a lack of certified nursing assistants, teachers, restaurant servers, factory workers, bus drivers and people who work at automotive shops. (Our vehicle’s service appointment was cancelled because the technician doing the oil change and tire rotation didn’t show up that morning.)

So, why should we celebrate Labor Day as anything other than a federal holiday and a chance to cook on the grill?

Because, even though these are unusual times, there is still great pride and dignity in work.

When I talk with the nursing home employees who help care for my mother, I remind them they're doing “God’s work.” Without the staff, every resident (and their families) would be in dire circumstances. It may not be glamorous work, but it is life-saving.

Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”

Working, believe it or not, can be good for us. Forty years of research conducted by the University of Chicago reveals work is one of four factors that most impact our happiness, along with faith, family and community.

In fact, if you ask people who love their jobs why they work, the answer you might expect -- money -- almost never comes up.

People are satisfied with their occupation when they believe what they do is meaningful. Most of us like to do quality work, to be recognized and appreciated.

I asked a few people, “Why do you love your job?”

Vito, a hairdresser, is still doing hair at age 81 because he “makes people beautiful.”

Angela, a Spanish teacher, finds fulfillment in opening students’ minds and exposing them to new cultures.

Of course, we’ve all had jobs that aren't exactly inspiring. (As a grill cook in college, the only feeling I went home with was pain from grease burns.) It’s tough when we can’t connect the work we’re doing with a bigger purpose. Sometimes we just have to look harder.

Just like the janitor at NASA. Legend has it that during a visit to the Space Center in 1962, President John F. Kennedy spotted a janitor carrying a broom. The president went over to the man and introduced himself. Then he asked, “What are you doing?”

“Mr. President," the janitor is said to have responded, "I'm helping put a man on the moon."

To many people, he was just cleaning the building. But for the janitor, he was part of a team about to make history.

Whether you’re sweeping the floor, caring for an elderly person or flipping burgers, to find fulfillment in your work truly is a gift.