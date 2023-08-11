You may have noticed the world has gone mad for pink this summer with the recent release of the “Barbie” movie.
Indeed, Barbie mania has taken hold nearly everywhere as the film’s box-office revenue has reached more than $1 billion worldwide.
When I met Pontiac native Shirley McCrady last week, it seemed natural to find her wearing a pink Barbie T-shirt. Especially since she was surrounded by 400 Barbie dolls…
Shirley has been collecting Barbies for decades and decided a few years ago it would be neat to display them. So, in 2022, she and her husband (named Ken!) opened the Pontiac Doll and Toy Museum and Gift Shop in downtown Pontiac. Half the shop is dedicated to sales of vintage toys while the other section is a museum featuring every kind of doll you can imagine.
“I got my first Barbie in 1961,” Shirley said. That’s two years after the premiere of the Barbie doll at the February 1959 New York Toy Fair. The brainchild of Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler, the doll was named after Ruth’s daughter Barbie. (And Ken, introduced in 1961, was named after her son.)
Like so many of us who played with Barbies as kids, Shirley lugged her dolls and cases with her everywhere. She even loaded them in the back seat of the family car during a road trip to Florida.
The carrying cases for Barbie, her best friend Midge and boyfriend Ken, plus more, are on display at the museum. Shirley was particularly fond of Midge because the doll had freckles and so does she.
Although she was always a Barbie fan as a young girl, Shirley didn’t start collecting until she was in her 20s. Before opening the museum, she kept the dolls in tubs stacked to the ceiling of her house.
“I have several holiday Barbies still in the original boxes,” she says, pointing to a row of the seasonal dolls. There are also celebrity versions, like Rose from the movie “Titanic,” and Cher.
For me, wandering among the displays was a walk down Mattel Memory Lane. Everywhere I turned there was an artifact from my childhood. Thrilled to be reunited with some of my favorite toys, all I could do was repeat over and over, “Oh, I remember this!”
“Did you have Barbie’s Dreamhouse?” I asked. “The one with the elevator?” As a girl, I longed for the three-story townhouse with the yellow elevator pulled by a string. (Today, I can buy the 1973 version on eBay for a mere $70 …)
She shook her head no but pointed to some of the original cardboard furniture.
Going into business immediately following the pandemic has not been without its challenges. Foot traffic is steady, but could be better, she says. Being located on the square, across from Pontiac’s historic courthouse, helps. Route 66 tourism has brought visitors from France, Germany, Australia and even Nicaragua.
“I’ve been in retail my whole life,” Shirley said. “I’ve sold clothing, jewelry, you name it.” During her teens, she sold record albums at a former local store, Schlosser’s Radio.
In addition to the room dedicated to Barbie, the museum features dozens of other toys like Beanie Babies, Chatty Cathy and bridal dolls portraying Jacqueline Kennedy, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Is Shirley surprised by this year’s Barbie craze? Not really, she says with a smile. “Who doesn’t love Barbie?”
