When my husband mailed our taxes from the post office last week, he was assisted by a helpful clerk. Then, unprompted, the man asked, “Have you spread the mulch around your yard yet?”

"Why, yes. I plan to finish the job today," my husband replied.

The two men then chuckled over a mulch pile's resemblance to a big brown blob of elephant poop.

You may find this to be a surprising conversation at the post office counter, but we weren't surprised. In fact, it happens all the time.

More than a decade ago, I wrote about the annual mulch dump at our house, and people still ask about it.

While I am away this week, I'd like to share it again.

----

Some people dance around the May pole; we trudge around a mulch pile.

This week marked the annual rite of spring at our house; a ritual fondly known as the “Dumping of the Mulch.”

It’s not exactly a festival, but my husband’s shovel sticking upright from a pile of mulch is the closest thing we have to a May pole.

The “dumping date” changes year to year. Usually I drive home from work and find a mountain of mulch in the middle of the driveway.

The first year, I didn’t know what the large pile was, except an obstruction to parking the car.

“What’s that huge brown mound in the driveway?” I asked. “It looks like a herd of elephants used our drive as a public restroom.”

My husband is our family’s official keeper of the yard. We rarely see him indoors from April to October. A nature lover, he roams the yard wearing a fedora and looking like a cross between Indiana Jones and Henry David Thoreau.

Mulch, he explained, is organic material, like bark chips, that conserves moisture in the soil and prevents weeds. Every spring a local landscaping firm delivers a load and deposits it in our driveway. Then my husband hauls it to various spots in the yard, around the trees, by the bushes, etc.

That first year, when he contacted the lawn and garden business, he wasn’t sure how much mulch to order.

“A truckload is 8 cubic yards,” said the associate.

Eight sounded like a nice, even number to my husband.

“Is it a big truck?” he asked.

“Nah,” said the associate.

My husband didn't consider that someone who works in the landscaping business and an amateur wheelbarrow jockey might have a different notion of what constitutes a “big” truck.

Well, that first load of mulch stood as tall as the first story of our house and resembled Mount Vesuvius ready to blow.

We stood in the driveway, looking up at the formidable mound.

“I feel like a citizen of Pompeii,” I said, “not suspecting the doom that lurks in the shadow of the great volcano.”

My husband rubbed his back in anticipation of the manual labor ahead.

For days, he hauled mulch throughout our yard. The process started to take on characteristics of a musical chorus. There was the scrape of the shovel against concrete, the thud of the mulch landing in the wheelbarrow and the squeak of the old wheelbarrow as it was pushed across the yard.

Scrape, scrape, thud, thud, squeak, squeak. Repeat.

Soon every soil surface in the yard was covered with mulch. Eventually, no bare spots remained and the pile in the driveway was still large enough for neighborhood kids to play on.

“We don’t really use those basement window wells,” he said, contemplating throwing a few shovelfuls of mulch next to the egress windows.

When I saw him suspiciously eyeing the trunk of the car, I put my foot down. No mulch in the car.

“The weight would help with traction in the winter…”

Well, we learned our lesson that year. This week, when I drove home to discover the pile in the driveway, I almost ran over it.

Where’s Mount Mulch?

“Only 3 cubic yards this year,” he said.

Thank heavens. Even the most enthusiastic of spring revelers can get tired dancing around the May pole.