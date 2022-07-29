Hazlett: The Air Fryer takes its place on the counter

Wow! We haven’t had this much excitement in the kitchen since I burned toast and set off the smoke alarm on Christmas morning.

The reason for all the commotion? There’s a new appliance on our counter, a new kid in town. It’s the talk of the dinner table. It’s … The Air Fryer.

The appliance, which looks a lot like Darth Vader’s helmet, commands a spot of its own. Move over KitchenAid mixer, you’re no longer top Jedi around here.

The fryer has improved our lives by simplifying that dreaded daily dilemma we face around 5:30 p.m., “What do you want for dinner?” (The ancient art of advance menu planning has fallen by the wayside, only to be practiced on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.)

Because the fryer cooks food faster, we have more menu options late in the day.

Egg rolls and crab Rangoon? No problem! Chicken strips (extra crispy)? Easy!

If you’re a certain age, you may remember what it was like when you first experienced microwave cooking. We were all amazed at the speed.

One night in 1975, my parents came home from the Elks Club all atwitter. They had purchased a $5 raffle ticket in support of some cause and won first prize … a new microwave oven.

I remember my stepfather carrying it in the house, the box filled the doorway. The device appeared to weigh 200 pounds and was the size of my bedroom dresser. But what a thrill! I danced around the living room.

We were the unexpected owners of a modern convenience! What would be next? A freezer with an automatic icemaker? (Nah, there’s nothing wrong with filling ice trays …)

Mom put strips of bacon on a tray, covered it with a paper towel and set the microwave for a minute. Then presto! It was done! So fast!

For a long time, that was all we knew how to cook in the microwave. Along with boiling water. Eventually, we graduated to burning microwave popcorn and defrosting old frozen hamburger meat.

Today my husband and I have discovered there’s a learning curve to using the air fryer.

“Does it require a lot of oil?” I asked.

“No; it’s not really a fryer,” he said.

Then why is it called a fryer?

He explained air swirls all around the food, cooking it more evenly than a standard oven.

So, it’s like a convection oven.

“Basically.”

Then why isn’t it called a countertop convection oven?

“Because the name is too long for the box.” (See my eyes roll?)

So, we’ve been experimenting. For one thing, the fryer is loud. The dogs have figured out if they hear the whirring fan, yummy treats may be in their future.

An air fryer is great for certain foods. French fries are so crispy and pork tenderloin is so juicy!

And it’s fast. An entire rack of lamb can cook in just 30 minutes. (That is, if you ever have a sudden urge for a last minute roasted rack of lamb.)

One of the challenges has been modifying cooking times from traditional recipes. We’ve had a few fails. For instance, we guessed at the timing for fish filets and ended up with a meal that looked like roofing shingles.

But what about that all important bacon?

The experts at Food Network don’t recommend air frying fatty foods.

“We turned on the air fryer, placed our bacon in a single layer in the basket (no more than five pieces) and waited. Alarmingly, white smoke began streaming out of the machine, signifying that oil was pooling in the bottom and burning,” reports the Food Network website.

Better just stick with the old technology for cooking bacon, I thought. The middle age microwave is still good for something. However, my husband, the last of a stubborn breed, has been known to fry bacon and eggs together in a pan. On the stovetop!