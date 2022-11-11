Hazlett: Thank you to our veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, I’d like to share with you a few excerpts from a new e-book titled “After the Great Escape: 1945, Forced March to Liberation,” compiled by my cousin Theresa Ripley.

Theresa is a Chenoa native and began working on this project in 1995 after learning about the WWII Prisoner of War experience of our uncle Don Phillips (also a Chenoa native). The e-book is a collection of letters, transcripts and memories of our relative and several other POWs including Ernest Thorp of Clinton and Verl Fisher of Assumption, all of whom are now deceased. Published in September, the book is available free of charge on Apple Books.

The narrative begins at the German POW camp Stalag Luft III, made famous in the 1963 movie “The Great Escape” starring Steve McQueen. But that escape, which occurred in March, 1944, is only one aspect of this amazing account of human endurance and courage.

In early 1945, as Allied forces were advancing into Germany, the 10,000 prisoners confined at Stalag Luft III faced their most dangerous situation yet. Would their captors execute the POWs or move them deeper into Germany? Knowing Russian troops were closing in, camp commanders forced the men on a grueling march to another site, Stalag VIIA near Moosburg.

The men — mostly American, British and Allied airmen — left on foot on January 27, 1945, walking for three days before a horrendous four-day train ride.

Col. Delmar Spivey was Senior American Officer. From his book, “POW Odyssey,” published in 1984, he writes, “Before noontime of January 28 nearly everyone had sobered up to the point where he realized that his very existence depended upon many things, including the whim of the Germans and upon keeping his wits about him every moment.”

The march began amid brutal weather conditions, as men walked three abreast through a foot of snow. To help troops keep moving, Col. Spivey marched up and down the column shouting words of encouragement. Despite being twice the age of most of his men, Col. Spivey made three complete trips from front to rear, adding 6 miles daily to his own walk. But his encouragement kept many men from giving up and collapsing.

That first day the men covered 34.5 miles in 27 hours with one four-hour stop. Not everyone survived.

After reading descriptions of the march, you can feel the men’s physical and emotional agony, Theresa notes. “German civilians were on the march as well trying to evade the Russians. This meant the same roads had babies, mothers, old men all going where, they probably did not know, but they were going away from where they were with what they could carry.”

Veteran Vernon Burda wrote in his article, “I Saw Ten Thousand Men Cry,” “Along the way, we met the once mighty Wehrmacht Ski Troopers, all in white, and these supermen were begging cigarettes from us as we passed. They were either 40 or 50 years old or young kids headed for the front.”

The book details places of shelter such as the Lutheran Church in Halbau where some veterans returned later in life to give thanks.

Despite the ordeal of the march, unbelievably the worst was yet to come for the journey’s last leg. Men were crammed into cattle cars for four days.

From Ernest Thorp’s “My Stretch in the Service 1943-1945,” “The trip was a nightmare. Crowded and cramped … Eating in dirt and filth. Water only once.”

Theresa writes, “Smell initially of manure turns to smell of men who are sick both with vomit and excrement that was overflowing from the toilet boxes that could not be dumped with the closed doors.”

Overhead, Allied planes were bombing buildings and infrastructure. There was constant fear of being targeted, as one POW said, because the train was not marked for carrying prisoners.

The rest of the story — arrival at the new camp, survival despite deplorable conditions and extreme elation as American tanks crashed through the camp gate on April 29, 1945, to liberate the men — make the book an incredible, inspirational read.

It reminds us of the great sacrifice and bravery of our veterans.

During a conversation with Theresa in 1996, Vernon Burda made this observation, “My wife says nothing ever bothers me. My retort is the same, no matter what the issue: This is nothing as compared to what I’ve faced in the past.”

The men not only survived, but returned home to raise families, run businesses, farms and schools and continue contributing to their countries. What heroes!

To all our Veterans, we offer our gratitude and say “Thank you.”