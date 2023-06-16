Although June 15-21 is National CNA Week, my family doesn't need a specially designated time to remind us of the importance of certified nursing assistants. We experience their value on a daily basis.

Most people are familiar with, and have respect for, the long-established titles of “doctor” and “nurse.” The job title “CNA”, however, can get lost in today's overload of acronyms. Certified nursing assistants are just that: trained and certified men and women who assist nurses at hospitals, long-term care facilities and even residences.

We got our first real introduction to the role when we hired a CNA to come to my parents' house a few days a week to help care for Mom, who was in early stages of Alzheimer's. This gave my stepdad a much needed break.

The helper bathed Mom, dressed her, prepared meals and made sure she ate her breakfast. This arrangement worked well until Mom's mobility became an issue, and we were forced to take the next step in caregiving: moving to a nursing home. In our case, this was Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac. With this change, the role of CNA became even more critical to the well-being of our entire family.

Moving a loved one to a long-term care facility is a deeply emotional experience. It requires an enormous leap of faith in the staff, particularly if your family member is very vulnerable. You have to trust in the competence and compassion of the caregivers. Often CNAs, the primary contact throughout the day, are at the heart of that relationship.

It's no exaggeration to say I sleep better at night because of them.

People don't get rich being a CNA. Salaries are modest, but the professionals I've met do the job because they want to help people. They recognize it as a higher calling. They really are “essential workers.”

“Jane, how are you feeling today?” a CNA asks Mom. “Let's choose a pretty outfit for you to wear. I want you to feel special!”

Mom doesn't say much, but she gives the CNA a bright smile.

The hours are long, the work can be physically challenging and it seems like there are never enough helping hands. So what attracts a person to the profession?

Just this week, 16-year-old Hannah Bartnik of Pontiac passed her certification exam. During the school year, she and other students enrolled in a course at Livingston County Vocational Center received hands-on CNA experience.

“I love helping people and developing a bond with them,” says Hannah. “I learn about their lives; it's so amazing.”

Since Mom can't share her own story with caregivers, we fill in the details.

“She was a savvy retailer and loved a clever pun,” I say. Photos of her Hallmark shop line the walls of her room. The nurses and assistants in and out every day stop to look at photos and chat. They're interested and want to understand Mom's history.

“Jane has a sweet tooth,” says an observant CNA. Oh, yes. She'll skip dinner and go straight for dessert.

As a frequent visitor at the health center, I can tell you some days are simply harder than others. But when the tragedy of Alzheimer's disease threatens to overwhelm me, a sharp-eyed employee will spot the tears.

“Do you need a hug?” (Yes, I do, thank you.) Their care extends beyond the patient.

Every hospital or nursing home employee plays a critical part in the care of patients and residents, from cooking meals to treating ailments and mopping the floors to answering the phones.