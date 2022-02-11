Hazlett: Super Bowl survival guide 2022

This Sunday, society as we know it will be divided into two groups.

You may think I’m referring to the two sides of Rams and Bengals fans, but no. The world, according to me, will be split between people who watch the Super Bowl and the rest of us who say, “A super bowl? Tupperware makes a really good set…”

But wait. There’s a third group emerging for recognition on Sunday, and an unenviable lot they are. These are the unlucky people who don’t care much about football yet are obligated to attend a Super Bowl party.

Personally, I haven’t been to a Super Bowl party in a long time. Like, since when the Bears won in 1986 and all my friends could recite the lyrics to “The Super Bowl Shuffle.”

If I were to attend a football fete today, I would need to do some serious advance scouting, warm-ups and practice drills. For instance, I would need to know that when someone says, “Who dey?”, they are reciting the cheer of Cincinnati Bengals fans. It’s a back and forth chant -- “Who-Dey?! Who-Dey?! Who-Dey think gonna beat them Bengals?!”-- to which the immediate reply is “NOBODY!” (Or if you’re from LA, the answer is “The Rams!”)

Years ago I came up with a few tips for “Surviving a Super Bowl Party,” and I think the rules still apply, even in 2022.

• The first tip is obvious: Don’t go. That’s the easiest solution, right? Elective surgery is always an option. Do you really need that gallbladder?

• But, if you already agreed to attend, accept the time commitment. Playing time of a football game is 60 minutes, but with pre-game, time-outs and commercials, you will think the game has somehow surpassed 12 hours and it’s now Monday morning. If you’re telecommuting these days, just log in with your laptop from the party site.

• Bring your favorite dip or snack because chances are you’ll be at the food table a lot. Your winning strategy will be to stay away from the television where you risk embarrassing yourself or irritating other guests. What better place to hang out than the food table?

• If you wander too close to the television, be careful! Limit your questions. Don’t ask what band is playing at intermission (it’s called “half-time”), don’t ask if the scrimmage lines superimposed on the television screen are really drawn on the field, and don’t ask die-hard fans who have a lot riding on the game to explain why their team is losing. You may end up being asked to leave, unless, of course, that’s really your goal.

If you’re on a diet and avoiding the food table, there are plenty of other ways to kill time.

• Strike up a conversation with the pizza delivery guy. Are the tips good on the busiest pizza delivery night of the year?

• Give your hostess a hand. Stock up the toilet paper in the bathroom, refill the chip bowl or pick up empty cans.

• Volunteer for a beer run and stop at Wal-Mart along the way to do your own shopping. Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, maybe pick up cards while you’re there?

• Make side bets on the probability of a wardrobe malfunction during the half-time show. This only works with people of a certain age, however. Can you believe Janet’s mishap was in 2004?

• Play catch with the host’s dogs until the ball bounces into the cheese dip.

If the game turns into a real nail-biter, and all the guests are completely absorbed, you’re home free. This means you can do all the things you would do at home like take a nap, paint your nails or delete old photos from your phone and no one will notice. Plus, you get credit for being a low-maintenance guest.

Before you know it, the game will be over and it will be time to go home. Score! (Remember, that’s a touchdown, not a home run.)

