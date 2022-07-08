Hazlett: "Summer Breeze' stirs happy memories

Sometimes a song from the past pops into your consciousness, perfectly fitting the moment and your mood.

A really great tune can not only bring back cherished memories, but create new ones, too.

This past week, my husband and I enjoyed a pleasant evening in the backyard. The temperature had cooled just a bit from the day's heat, and a nice breeze dried the sweat off our brows. We were doing what we don't do often enough: sitting and enjoying the moment.

I picked up my phone and pressed play for one of our favorite songs, “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Croft.

Hard to believe this song is 50 years old; it's even more astonishing to realize Jim Seals, the younger of the soft rock duo, died last month at the age of 80. “Dash” Croft will be 84 in August.

Time does indeed march on, but the artists' ode to summer is as beautiful now as it was in 1972. The opening lyrics describe a scene that could be my own home tonight.

“See the curtains hangin' in the window

In the evening on a Friday night

A little light a-shinin' through the window

Lets me know everything's all right.”

The recording reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released, and, in 2013, it was ranked No. 13 in Rolling Stone's “Best Summer Songs of All Time.”

In the summer of 1972, I was nine years old and experiencing a wonderful change at home. My mother and stepfather were about to be married, and my mom was, for the first time I can recall with certainty, blissfully happy. She was in love.

The household had bloomed into a happy, humming and upbeat place.

My stepfather set up a record player in the living room, along with a stack of his records. I spent hours looking at the covers and playing various pieces. But the new Seals and Croft album really caught my fancy; all three of us liked it. Mom sang the words as she did housework. My stepdad turned up the volume as he washed the car.

“Summer breeze makes me feel fine

Blowin' through the jasmine in my mind”

Music critic Bruce Eder said “Summer Breeze” was, “One of those relentlessly appealing 1970s harmony-rock anthems ... appropriately ubiquitous on the radio and in the memory.”

Decades later, it was a sweet surprise when my husband and I discovered we both love the hit song. (He particularly likes lyric-driven music.) Like a Christmas carol sung once a year, the words to the summer tribute always come to our minds without hesitation.

“See the paper layin' on the sidewalk

A little music from the house next door

So I walk on up to the doorstep

Through the screen and across the floor.”

The imagery of the couple in the song reminds me of my newlywed parents and, happily, of my own marriage.

“And I come home from a hard day's work

And you're waiting there

Not a care in the world

See the smile awaitin' in the kitchen

Through cookin' and the plates for two

Feel the arms that reach out to hold me

In the evening when the day is through”

When our daughter was about nine or 10 years old, she and her grandmother ran an errand to Wal-Mart. When they arrived home, Mom said, “You won't believe this. 'Summer Breeze' was playing on the store speakers and she knew all the words!”

Well, of course, she did. Our girl experienced the classic the same way I did, listening to her contented parents sing it on a beautiful summer evening. What testimony to the power of an oldie but goodie... multiple generations singing along and enjoying the melody.

When the world is crazy and temperatures are rising, sometimes the memory of a beloved song can cool us off and slow us down.

“Sweet days of summer, the jasmine's in bloom

July is dressed up and playing her tune.”