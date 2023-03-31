Once you have the old disco tune in your head, it’s hard to get it out. “You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive, ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive …” Can’t you just see John Travolta strutting down the street?

I’ve been humming “Stayin' Alive,” the Bee Gees’ hit from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, almost nonstop since I took CPR training.

My husband and I recently enrolled in a CPR and AED class (that’s cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automatic external defibrillator) after a guest at our Thanksgiving dinner had a medical emergency. He was helping with the dishes one minute and unresponsive the next. At the instruction of the 911 dispatcher, my husband performed CPR compressions, and after about 90 seconds, the patient woke up and wanted to know what was happening.

Thankfully, a crew of EMTs arrived within minutes and took control. Our loved one underwent several tests at the hospital, and I’m happy to report he is completely fine.

“Some people will do anything to get out of doing the dishes,” I teased.

I can joke now, but at the moment of crisis, I did not know how to help. I politely tapped his chest as if I was trying to get his attention to pass the gravy. My husband, however, jumped into action.

“Stayin' alive, stayin' alive, ah, ah, ah, ah …”

Yes, he was actually saying the lyrics.

The song has been used in CPR training because it has 103 beats per minute, which is the number of compressions recommended by the American Heart Association. The ideal 100-120 beats per minute is faster than you might think.

It’s a good thing the EMTs arrived when they did. My husband couldn’t remember the words to the second verse.

After the emergency passed, I decided I needed CPR training, and my husband wanted to learn how to use a defibrillator. So we found a local evening certification class.

Apparently it’s not easy to find open classes these days, as many of the participants had traveled quite a distance to attend. All the attendees, except us, needed CPR certification for employment. My husband was the only male in the class. (Unless you count the practice dummy.)

“Have you ever seen the episode of ‘The Office’ when they have a CPR training session?” asked the instructor. “It’s hysterical.” The TV show’s lead character demonstrates the compressions and sings the wrong song.

But let’s face it, not everyone knows “Stayin' Alive.” It topped the charts more than 45 years ago.

Our instructor listed a few newer songs with the right number of beats per minute. Like “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake or “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong.

“Don’t start singing ‘Baby Shark’! It is the ultimate earworm!” warned a young parent in the room. Later I made the mistake of listening to the children’s song. “Do, do, do, do, do, do …” And I thought Andy Gibbs was catchy.

Back at class, we learned to operate an AED, one of those units with pads that shock the heart. Once you turn on the AED, it tells you what to do in a very calm and authoritative voice.

Our instructor explained, “You may need to take an extra step if the victim has a hairy chest and shave the area with a razor in the AED carrying case.”

We learned AED pads may not stick properly to a furry surface and, get this, hair can ignite from the zap.

“Don’t worry, honey,” I whispered to my husband, “you won’t have to shave my chest …”

We prepped for the certification test as a class by answering multiple choice questions. My mate got all the answers correct. Of course.

This week, I invited our dinner guest to Easter brunch.

“We’re having ham and twice-baked potatoes,” I said. “And everyone is CPR certified.”

There’s no getting out of the dishes this time.