Hazlett: Space news a reminder of a star-filled train trip

Last month, headlines were filled with news about space. The Webb Telescope shared incredible images of deepest space and anniversaries of NASA and the moon landing were noted.

All these events launched a memory of when I met an astronaut 46 years ago.

Way back in 1976, a presidential election year, former President Gerald Ford campaigned in Central Illinois in his (unsuccessful) bid against Jimmy Carter. He traveled via a “whistle stop” train tour, from Chicago to St. Louis, including my hometown Pontiac.

My father was a local helicopter pilot and agreed to transport Secret Service agents in exchange for two tickets to ride the train between Pontiac and Bloomington. The plan was for my grandmother and me to ride the train, and my grandfather to meet us at the station in Bloomington.

It was an exciting day; my grandmother was even wearing white gloves.

I could hear the president speaking.

“Let me introduce some of the very special guests we have on the Honest Abe Special,” he said. “Sen. Chuck Percy; Jim Thompson, the next governor of the state of Illinois; and then a favorite of mine (laughing), Betty Ford. Ed, how are you? Ed Madigan, a fine, fine congressman. Re-elect him, too.”

Incredibly, my grandmother was not listening. Instead, she was arguing with a member of the security detail. Apparently there had been a mix-up. Clearance for my grandmother, a 63-year-old, card-carrying member of the DAR, had been denied, but I was approved. The agents, however, were reluctant to allow an unescorted 13-year-old on the train.

My grandmother insisted, and as the president’s speech was ending, (I will never forget this), she pushed me up the train’s steps just as it pulled away from the depot.

Once aboard, I wasn’t sure which way to go so I ducked into the car to the left. A man dressed in vaudeville garb was playing the banjo and someone put a Styrofoam hat on my head. I plopped into an empty seat.

Little did I know, I was in the celebrity car.

A man leaned over and said, “Do you know who these people are? There’s actor Hugh O’Brian (from “Wyatt Earp”) and Peter Graves (from “Mission Impossible,” before Tom Cruise) and there’s astronaut Alan Shepard.”

Mr. Shepard was slowly making his way to a seat next to me. I wanted his autograph, but was afraid to speak so I cleverly tossed my hat into the seat just as he was sitting.

“Is this your hat?” he asked, handing me the squished souvenir.

Why, yes, and would you please autograph my ticket?

The first American in space was quite nice and didn’t seem to mind chatting with an eighth grader. He was impressed with the Illinois landscape and credited the fine harvest to the outstanding soil and abundance of rain.

“There’s no water on the moon, you know,” he said. I tried to envision a pipeline that could reach from Illinois to the moon.

In the blink of an eye, the train was pulling into Bloomington and I spotted my grandparents in the crowd. (How did they get there so fast?)

Years later, after President Ford died in 2006, I wrote about that experience and heard from local readers who shared their own great stories.

“I was a conductor on one of the five presidential trains which ran that day,” wrote W.T. Abbott. Unbeknownst to me, four "decoy" trains also rode the rails along with the Honest Abe Special.

“I received a thank you letter from President Ford thanking me for our service on that special day," he said.

Another reader named Shirley was there at the train depot in Pontiac on that sunny day. She was playing in the Flanagan High School band.

“It was exciting," she wrote. "We were told to keep playing ‘Hail to the Chief’ regardless of distractions.”

Well, when the president approached the band, you can imagine what happened.

“The music faded as many of us put out our hands. Mine was one of the few to receive a handshake.”