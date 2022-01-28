Hazlett: Some seek green thumb during shutdowns

The house looks sort of empty in the cold, dark month of January after all the Christmas decorations are packed away.

I’ve been searching for ways to perk up the living room without blowing the budget. In January 2020, right before the pandemic hit, I talked my husband into ordering a new couch and chair after the hound dog ate the old sofa (truly, she ate it). With all the shutdowns, the furniture didn’t arrive until the Fourth of July, and I considered myself lucky to get it then.

So this year, I am sticking with simple ideas to spruce things up. Like adding a few houseplants.

Nothing enhances a space like a beautiful green plant. That is, until it starts to turn brown and the leaves fall off. (Nothing looks sadder than a naked poinsettia stalk in a red foil covered pot).

Knowing my limitations as a gardener, I buy artificial houseplants. Hey, if fake flowers are good enough for Joanna Gaines, they are good enough for me.

Faux foliage has improved in appearance over the years, not like those plastic arrangements from your childhood that were so obviously fake, they couldn’t fool the most desperate insect. Today’s silk plants look very lifelike.

We do keep one live aloe plant. Every few months the dog tries to bury her bone in the potting soil and tips the whole thing over, but at least she’s staying away from armchairs.

This week, I read an interesting survey about people growing plants during the pandemic. It reported nearly 4 in 10 members of Gen Z turned to plant-keeping as a way to relieve stress and stay busy during the lockdowns.

The first thought that came to mind was, “Who is Gen Z, again?” It’s hard to keep them all straight.

“Gen Z” is identified as 18 to 24-year-olds, and apparently, they are not as blessed with green thumbs as other groups. According to the report by Trees.com, 69 percent of the young adult plant buyers said they killed their houseplants.

The survey, taken earlier this month, asked 1,250 American adults if they started buying and maintaining houseplants during the shutdowns, and if so, how was the experience.

• One in four plant owners started collecting houseplants as a hobby in 2020

• Half of the new owners said they bought plants to improve mental health

• Of all age groups, Gen Z had the highest rate of dead plants

• Nearly a third of those who started collecting plants during the pandemic have given up already.

Interestingly, people dealt with their ailing potted vegetation in different ways. Some tried to nurse them back to health. Many returned the plants to the stores where they purchased them. Others just pitched their failed experiment.

I feel for these new plant owners. Determining the right amount of water to keep a fern alive and growing is tricky business. I’m guilty of either drowning the greenery or walking past it for weeks without a glance. If only it could speak when it’s thirsty, and say something like “Feed Me, Seymour”…

This reminds me of a helpful woman I worked with many years ago who decided she would water the flowers on my desk while I was on vacation. When I returned to work, I found my red stapler and tape dispenser, along with everything else on the desk, sitting in a puddle of water.

Unknowingly, my co-worker had been watering a fake flower arrangement in a wicker basket all week. She was so impressed with how well the flowers were holding up, she added water to the basket every day without noticing the leak. I’m lucky I wasn’t gone longer or my keyboard might have been underwater too.

My advice for discouraged gardeners? If you can’t get plants to grow, fake ferns are the way to go.

