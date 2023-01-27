Hazlett: Snow preparedness can bring peace of mind

As I write this column, weather forecasts are calling for snow.

I know what you’re thinking: This is Illinois, the land of false alarms. Weather outlooks change at the drop of a (rain) hat. Nonetheless, I, and all my neighbors, will make the traditional pilgrimage to the grocery store to stock up on toilet paper, milk, bread and Kraft macaroni and cheese. Just in case.

I have no idea if there will be snow on the ground when you read the Friday Pantagraph, but if there is, I hope you prepared in advance. If you’ve ever been stranded in the snow, you know how important preparedness is.

Nearly 20 years ago, when my husband and I were newlyweds and new adoptive parents, we made a cross country trek to his mother’s house in Maryland. My husband, 9-year-old daughter and Spaniel dog were packed in our station wagon along with luggage, a jumbo size box of car toys, a water bowl for the dog and my laptop (just in case I had ”time to work”).

“How am I supposed to squeeze in there?” I asked, peering in the window. “There is a stuffed penguin in my seat!” Eventually I climbed in, balanced my feet on a box of DVDs and rested my chin on my knees.

Now, my husband is the kind of driver who likes to keep moving. His motto is “better to take a detour than sit in traffic.” Even if that detour takes us through Atlanta …

So you can imagine his frustration when we ran into unplowed interstate in Ohio. The weather forecast showed sunshine, but it did not warn us roads were still snowpacked from a storm the day before. About four hours into the trip, we realized the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed, the eastbound side was down to one treacherous lane and most exit ramps were closed. We traveled 28 miles in four hours.

“Let’s turn on the radio for news,” I suggested.

“I’m the only person who made it to the station today,” said the radio announcer, clearly not the regular DJ. He sounded more like the general manager, with no idea how to run the controls.

“Let’s go to the phones,” he said (to cleverly distract us while he found the operating instructions).

“Ah, yeah, I’m just sittin’ here in my house,” slurred the caller. “I’m having a fine ol’ time with my good buddy Jack Daniels.”

“Who’s Jack Daniels?” asked our daughter. Click! So much for the traffic report.

The 12-hour trip turned into 15. Fifteen turned into 18 and then 20.

But we survived the journey because my husband is always prepared for emergencies. He’s like a Boy Scout with over-achiever issues.

In addition to our mountain of luggage, he had included a small backpack “in case we get stuck in bad weather.”

The bag had “only the essentials” he said. “Sunscreen, a hat, emergency space blanket, a tarp, a rain poncho, 50 feet of paracord … “

Paracord? Seriously?

“There’s also a first-aid kit, a flashlight, a pair of gloves, a pair of warm socks, fire starting equipment …”

What about food?

“High energy food bars and water …”

No chocolate?

“No,” he said. “I didn’t want you to be tempted to break into the emergency supply.”

You have all this stuff crammed into that tiny bag? You’re like Mary Poppins. What else is in there?

“Plastic trash bags, a multi-tool, a compass, aluminum foil to use as a reflector to signal for help …”

I’m never going to remember all this. Did you include instructions?

But over the course of our snowbound journey, time passed without serious issues. I had peace of mind because of the emergency backpack. We ate the energy bars (and M&Ms I had stuffed in my coat pocket) and drank half the water.

What was the most important “survival” item? My vote goes to the “Go Girl” portable potty. Plus, a big dose of patience and preparedness.