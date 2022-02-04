Hazlett: Snow blower 2022

It must be some sort of primal instinct that reaches back to prehistoric days, when humans dug paths from their caves to conquer the forces of nature. Some people just feel the need to stand and fight the elements. They. Must. Shovel. Snow.

Personally, I’d rather gaze at the frozen drifts from the living room window. This female human prefers the hibernation habits of a bear. Stay inside till spring is my motto.

But reality sets in and we realize we must dig out. Groceries, appointments and work require us to move all that white stuff. But in today’s modern world, taming Mother Nature requires more than an animal pelt and big bison bone. According to my neighbors, it takes a five-horsepower, four-cycle, auger-propelled snow thrower with a 30-inch clear path and two reverse speeds.

Two of the residents on my street have been waiting all season for The Big Snow. They check Accuweather on their smart phones every few minutes and excitedly report, “The prediction is 1 to 2 feet!” Everyone else runs to buy toilet paper, bread and milk. But not Jack and Kelly. They are in their respective garages, prepping for the snow blower Olympics.

Jack, who lives on the corner, and Kelly, just a few houses away, have a friendly rivalry. Who can clear their driveway of snow the fastest?

Personally, I don’t understand this need to throw, blow and mow snow. But Kelly won’t rest on snowy days until she can see the pavement of her sidewalk. And Jack likes to claim his snow blower is the biggest on the block.

Earlier this week, Jack and several friends were gathering in the yard, watching for signs of inclement weather and drooling over his $2,000 machine.

“This baby can throw snow 40 feet away and can move 350 pounds of snow per minute,” he said. The others looked on in awe. Dare I say it… did they have snow blower envy?

The gasoline-powered snow-eating beast is nicer than my car. With headlights and heated hand grips, I suspect somewhere there’s a cup holder and posh leather accents.

But who am I to judge a neighbor’s interests (especially since he might clear our sidewalk)? Trying to participate in the conversation, I asked, “Is this a single or double-stage blower?”

Jack snorted. “Single stage blowers are for wimps!” Kelly, whose snow blower is single stage, took offense.

“I can handle a two-stage machine if necessary,” she said, rising to the challenge. “And, after I plow the driveway, I go inside to cook dinner and do three loads of laundry!”

Jack’s deluxe machine looked intimidating to me. I was afraid to touch it for fear it might start and chew up the asphalt or suck in nearby garbage cans.

We laid odds Jack would clear his driveway while the Department of Transportation was still reading weather reports.

And, just as predicted, earlier this week, Jack didn’t wait for daybreak. At 5 a.m., he hit the electric start button, switched on the handle heaters and shifted the machine into high gear. A plume of snow 30 feet in height blasted into the darkness as he roared his way up and down the incline. Adrenaline pumped through his veins as Jack headed to the garage, giddy with power.

But Kelly was not to be out done. Wearing a red hat, a white and blue parka and snow goggles, she appeared as if she was going for Snow Blower Gold. She cleared her driveway and then moved on to the sidewalks.

But it’s a funny thing about snow, you know? Just when you think it’s finished, it keeps falling and the wind picks up. Those driveways won’t stay clear for long.

What’s that I hear? Snow blower engines revving up again? It must be, along with echoes of two neighbors’ gleeful laughter as the battle with Mother Nature resumes.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

