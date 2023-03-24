Wearing a favorite hat can put a spring in your step and a smile on your face.

Beat-up fedoras, polished felt caps, suede cowboy hats — you name it, I love all types of hats. Early on, I was influenced by my mother and Aunt Marilyn, who wore sassy and elegant hats with confidence. (And still do.)

Pat Milchuck of Paxton calls that kind of style “hatitude.”

It was a thrill for me this week to meet Pat, milliner extraordinaire, and owner of Simply Pat’s Hats in Paxton. The 84-year-old has been creating headwear for 60 years.

“I can make anything,” she said as I stood gazing in awe at a display of her featured hats. That afternoon Pat was presenting a program at the nursing home where my mom lives. Within 30 seconds I had my eye on a white chapeau with a black and white ribbon. It even matched the outfit I was wearing…

When Pat says she can design and construct all types of clothing, from head to toe, she’s not kidding. A designer from New York, Pat’s work has been shown in Los Angeles and other major cities.

Her husband’s Air Force career brought them to Central Illinois and they stayed in the area after he retired. When he passed away, “my world fell apart,” Pat said. Needing to keep busy, she decided to open a hat shop in Paxton, population 4,500.

“Everyone said, ‘You’ll never make it’,” she recalled. But 17 years later, her business is thriving. In fact, as we chatted, her cell phone buzzed nearly non-stop with customer inquiries. The busiest time in the hat business is approaching — Easter Sunday and the Kentucky Derby.

Orders come from all over the globe. Pat’s hats have been sent to customers in Australia and England, even a guest at a royal wedding.

All Pat’s creations are one of-a-kind, made in her workshop. She designs, blocks, sews and decorates each one herself. She cannot guess how many she’s produced during her career. Simply, thousands.

“I love customers who come to the shop with other people and say, ‘I can’t wear hats’.”

Pat and I agree — everyone can look attractive in a hat; you just have to find the style that suits you.

When assisting those “I can’t wear a hat” visitors, the Ford County businesswoman studies the shape of their face, cheekbones and neck. For instance, a large brim is not flattering on someone with a short neck, she explained. “You have to wear a headpiece that elongates the neck.”

Her powers of persuasion, along with beautiful design, turn most people into loyal fans.

“One of my clients who said she would never wear a hat now owns 25,” she said.

Surrounded by dozens of creations in all colors and shapes, I had to find the perfect one for my mother. At first, I placed a red felt cloche on Mom’s head. Too small. Then I spied a pretty yellow straw hat with flowers and a small bow attached. It fit like a splendid spring crown.

Mom doesn’t say a whole lot these days, but I detected a nod and slight smile when she looked at her reflection in a mirror. Maybe we had found the one?

Custom-made hats aren’t cheap, especially ones designed and hand-crafted by an expert milliner like Pat. But, a high quality piece can last years, and bring instant “hatitude.”

“What do you say, Mom? Should we buy this yellow hat?” I asked, not really expecting a reply. But I was wrong.

“Yes!” she said firmly. Oh, happiness flooded my heart!