Hazlett: Simple pleasures of fine fall days

Living in Illinois has its share of challenges.

The winters can be harsh. The summers are often sweltering. The state continues to have more than the usual amount of financial difficulties.

But in late October, those concerns can be overshadowed by the dawn of a perfect autumn day. The simple pleasures of the season can outshine the hassles we endure the rest of the year.

There aren’t many pastimes sweeter than sitting outside on a warm fall day, sipping an aromatic and delicious cup of coffee and savoring the last mild temperatures of the year.

Autumn in the Midwest has a reassuring quality of continuity. Whether it’s the completion of harvest or the anticipation of fall flavors, Central Illinois has a lot to offer this time of year. Earlier in the week I sat in the sun with my dogs and appreciated the moment. Here are just a few reasons why Fall in the Midwest is so wonderful:

- The sun shining on a perfectly round, orange pumpkin.

- Big bunches of rust, yellow and purple colored mums.

- Delicious caramel apples from Minonk Chocolate Company (with nuts).

- Trees and bushes transforming into masterpieces of red, brown and gold.

- A fire on a cool evening with roasted marshmallows.

- Green grass that requires less mowing than during the summer.

- The thrill of Friday night high school football games.

- The sight of farmers in the field harvesting those “amber waves” of grain.

- A comfy sweatshirt that’s just the right weight to keep you warm.

- A hike in the woods with the crackle of dry leaves underfoot.

- Cheering your favorite baseball team to victory. (Hopefully they’re still playing.)

- The satisfaction of a job well done as you rake leaves into big piles – before kids run and jump into them.

- The season’s last rounds of golf.

- A slice of pumpkin pie or a serving of apple crisp a la mode.

- Children’s (and adults’) excitement over their Halloween costumes.

- Honking geese flying south for the winter.

- The feeling of wearing a pair of boots you really love.

- The smell of soup slowly simmering on the stove. (Oh, we can hardly wait to taste it!)

- Relief when mid-term exams are finished and you realize you’re already halfway through the semester.

- A jog or bike ride in cooler temperatures which won’t drain you.

- The absence of pesky flies and mosquitoes.

- Sleeping with the window open.

- The fun of selecting a pumpkin and making a jack-o-lantern.

- Watching a whirlwind of leaves as the wind spins them in circles.

- The brief interval when you don’t need an air conditioner or furnace.

- Final days of daylight savings time when it’s still light at 5 p.m.

- The sight of your dog sleeping on the warm grass.

- One final wearing of your favorite shorts or sandals before packing them up for winter.

- That collegiate feeling you get while walking across a tree-lined campus.

- The smell of burning leaves (if you’re in the country).

- Taking the kids to a corn maze at Radar Family Farms or picking apples at Tanners Orchard.

- Sneaking a piece of the Halloween candy. Ok, so you ate all the mini bags of M&Ms and had to buy more.

- Celebrating the arrival of pumpkin spice season.

- Decorating your house or yard with scarecrows, ghosts and witches.

- Watching the sky glow with the light of a harvest moon.

The simple joys of Autumn remind us life is good. Fine fall days are here for a short while; let’s get out and enjoy them.

