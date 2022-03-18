Hazlett: Shamrock teapot

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I poured myself a cup of Irish breakfast tea from my favorite tea pot which, as Irish luck would have it, is adorned with tiny shamrocks.

I’ve long been a believer in the healing and calming powers of tea. During uncertain times, a soothing cup of warm tea can provide comfort.

And with all that tea sipping, it’s only natural that I developed a fancy for pretty cups and saucers. Over the years I’ve collected quite a few, but lately, I’ve been culling the collection and giving away or selling pieces.

The Irish china, however, is definitely a keeper, not only for its beauty but because of its special meaning. My best friend, known to readers as Muriel Ann Glitzengelder, gave me the shamrock tea pot as a gift when I retired.

Back then, many people warned I was leaving the workforce too early. “You’ll be bored,” they said. But I had other important things to do. Mainly, spend time with Muriel Ann and my mother who were both ill. Turns out, it was the right decision.

The tea pot arrived in the mail, carefully wrapped and nestled in a million Styrofoam peanuts. After I excavated it from the packing, the tea pot practically shone in spring splendor. It took my breath away.

Well, you know, what is a beautiful tea pot without matching cups and saucers? And a cake plate? You can guess how this story goes. Even though the pattern is no longer in production, I tracked down as many used pieces as I could find. Just when my husband thought I was making progress in getting rid of dishes, I started buying more.

“There's another box on the doorstep,” he said. “Our daily delivery of shamrocks...”

As I mentioned, in early 2020, my best friend and mother were facing severe health crises. Muriel Ann was being treated for a rare cancer and at the same time my mother was suffering from Alzheimer's. The pandemic was heavy on our minds and added anxiety to an already complex health care situation.

What we all needed, I thought, was a soothing cup of tea to take our minds off our troubles, if for only a few moments. On several occasions, I packed the shamrock china, linens, scones and jam in a basket and headed up Route 66. “Have tea, will travel,” was my motto that spring.

At their respective homes, I prepared beautiful tea services to delight and pamper my loved ones. Muriel Ann wasn't at all surprised the single tea pot she had given as a gift had bloomed into an entire table setting…

One day I actually forgot tea bags, and had to stop at a local café to buy some. When the owner learned about my mobile morale-boosting mission, she handed me several complimentary packets.

Mom even showed signs of her old self at the tea table.

“Oh, isn’t this pretty?” she said. Despite the progressing Alzheimer's, she was still a dish connoisseur at heart and turned over the saucer to read the manufacturer's imprint on the bottom.

The impromptu parties were a wonderful escape from our worries, and we laughed and enjoyed the delicious distraction.

Sadly, a lot has changed since that spring. My best friend passed away a few months later and Mom is now living at a skilled care facility. Life is different, but we learn to carry on.

With St. Patrick’s Day over, the shamrock tea pot should be returned to the cupboard until next year. But I just can’t seem to put it away. The delicate white and green pot reminds me of traveling tea parties and afternoons filled with laughter and fun.

Why not leave the tea pot out a while longer, I thought. After all, it is so lovely. And the happy memories it brings keep my Irish eyes smiling.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

