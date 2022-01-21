Hazlett: Shakespeare and yoga: To be?

Hanging on the wall by my bathroom mirror is a framed quote by William Shakespeare which reads, “With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.”

The world’s greatest playwright knew what he was talking about. Don’t take those laugh lines and age spots too seriously; enjoy life!

But I’m not so sure what the Bard would think about chair yoga.

Recently, some “helpful” friends suggested I should start an exercise program.

I curled my lip in disgust. “You must be crazed,” I said. “Why would I want to spend my free time (and pay cash for) doing something I loathe?”

“Because you’ll feel better!” they said.

Yeah. Sure. That’s what they all say. Sweating and aching muscles sound like so much fun…

“Just start with something simple,” they said.

Finally I gave in. Officially I blamed their nagging, but secretly I knew they were right. It was time to do something, but what? I get winded just putting the fitted sheet on the bed.

I called a local fitness club and inquired about programs.

“I need something easy,” I told the helpful man on the phone.

“How about swimming?” he said.

Put on a swimsuit after months of between meal snacking and staying indoors? Not a chance. What else you got?

“Cardio strength training?”

Listen, the idea of walking from the parking lot to the front door in the rain is enough to make me stay home, so anything with the word “cardio” tied to it does not appeal to me.

“How about chair yoga?”

I paused and envisioned what this program might look like. Sitting in a chair and getting credit for exercise. Ok, sign me up.

Thirty minutes before the first class, I stared at my closet and remembered all the reasons I hate exercise.

The other women will have cute exercise outfits. They’ll be wearing Spandex and awesome neon-colored training shoes. I will look like a slob compared to them. I don’t even have a sports bra anymore; I tossed it out in 2016 after I nearly strangled myself trying to get it off.

“I can’t go to exercise class,” I declared. “I have nothing to wear.”

Marie Kondo, TV star of “Tidying Up,” told me to get rid of everything that doesn’t spark joy, so all those exercise clothes — and the bathroom scale — went to Goodwill.

Finally, I headed to the gym in a pair of old stretch pants, a T-shirt from last summer’s Ringo Starr concert and Keds sneakers.

“With mirth and laughter,” I kept telling myself.

The chairs used in class were plastic folding chairs, which we sat on while looking at a floor-to-ceiling mirror.

Hmmm; that can’t be right, I thought, looking at my reflection. Is that me?

My thighs were spilling over the edges of the chair and not just a little. I tried rearranging my legs to eliminate the flab hangover, but it didn’t work.

Thankfully, the instructor, Dave, dimmed the lights and began the class with a meditation.

“Calm your mind,” he said. “Breathe deeply. Remember, your attitude is your choice. You always have a choice …”

I could see all my choices right there, falling off the sides of the chair. There was last night’s fried chicken choice, last week’s deep dish pizza choice, the weekend’s ice cream …

(Ok, so I have some work to do on the “calm your mind” bit.)

The stretching and balancing were challenging, but I left feeling confident. Next week, I thought, the moves will be more familiar and my flexibility will begin to improve.

Who knows? I may learn to love it. After all, says the Bard, “We know what we are, but know not what we may be.”

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

