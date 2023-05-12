Back in our grade school days, my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I liked to walk from our houses to Pontiac's downtown square.

The trek was more than two miles, but that was nothing for two girls who could chatter the entire distance. Once there, we loved to go to Woolworth's and sit on the stools at the food counter. A big treat was ordering a hot dog and french fries.

One fine summer day, probably 1973 or so, Muriel Ann and I hatched a plan to ask our mothers for lunch money so we could go to Woolworth's.

“Mom,” I said, “Can I please have $3 to get a hot dog downtown?”

“No,” she answered.

Dejected, I said, “But why not?”

“Because you don't need it.” Simple as that. End of conversation.

I picked up the phone and dialed Muriel Ann. (Fifty years later I can recite the number, which her mother still has.)

“I can't have lunch,” I said. “She wouldn't give me any money.”

Muriel Ann replied, “Me, too. My mom said I didn't need it.”

I was dumbstruck. Muriel Ann's mother and my mom had said the same thing! They responded exactly alike!

We didn't need hot dogs at Woolworth's. We could have a sandwich at home before we left.

I hung up the phone and went in search of my mother.

“Muriel Ann's mother said she didn't need to have lunch downtown,” I reported. “How did you know she would say that? Did you two go to School for Moms together?”

School for Moms — if only there was such a thing. A place where new mothers could learn the fine, and often confusing, art of child-rearing. Like mathematics and French, they could memorize formulas and phrases to guide them along the path of parenthood.

For years, Mom retold that story, how I thought she and her "classmate" Mrs. Glitzengelder had taken a special course for mothers in saying “no.”

But alas, there was no formal parenting education for my young mom. Her tutors were Dr. Spock, nearby family and a very helpful neighbor. I asked her once how she adapted, and she replied, “I just did it."

Mom always claimed she and I “grew up together.” While I understand that now, 60 years later, sitting quietly with my beloved mother who has Alzheimer's, I didn't see her inexperience or uncertainty when I was a kid. To me, she knew exactly what she was doing. I trusted her reliability and judgment completely.

Recently I read a quote from Dr. Christina Hibbert, a best-selling author and podcast host, on the topic of parenthood:

“The bottom line is there are many ways to learn to be a parent. We don’t have to have been raised by a strong parent to become one; there is hope for each of us. What we have or haven’t learned so far doesn’t matter. What matters is that we continue to learn. As we grow, we inspire our kids to grow, too.”

It's a reassuring message for today's parents who may be questioning their decisions or actions in this confusing world. You just have take things one day at a time, keep at it and don't give up.

Recently, my childhood friend and her mother came to visit Mom at the nursing home where she lives. I had warned them that Mom doesn't speak much, but once again, she amazed me.

Mom looked carefully at my school friend and then said, “Yes!” We all smiled and laughed, praising the recognition. We sat close together, the four of us, and enjoyed tea and cookies.

It was a happy little gathering, and a wonderful way to honor two of the finest graduates from that glorious institution: The School for Moms.