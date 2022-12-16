Hazlett: Room for the tree

The leather recliner which normally sits in the corner of my parents’ living room was missing.

Instead, standing in its place was a festive Christmas tree.

“Where’s the chair?” I asked, looking around for a place to sit.

“I had to move it to make space for the tree,” answered my stepdad, pointing to an adjacent room.

The only seating near the Christmas tree was a sofa, and it was currently occupied by two large furry reindeer, I mean dogs.

“You can sit on Santa’s lap,” I told the canine members of the family, “but we’re gonna need a bigger sleigh. Or at least a folding chair…”

It’s a common practice at Christmastime — furniture and everyday household items are temporarily moved to accommodate holiday decorations. But relocating things can turn into a problem.

First, does your house have any extra room? Or are you contemplating putting book shelves in the backyard so Mom has space to display her collection of nutcrackers (which looks like an army about to attack Elf on a Shelf). Are you wondering whose bright idea it was to reposition the PlayStation console next to the microwave in the kitchen (although it does save steps if you’re hungry during a game)? I tell you, it’s a good thing the toilet is stationary or you might venture into the restroom and discover the fixture has been replaced with an inflatable green Grinch singing, “He’s a mean one…”

Plus, if you don’t pay close attention during the Big Rearrange, you may not remember where you put things. Then you end up in the garage with a flashlight searching for the phone charger.

Newton’s law says, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” So, it stands to reason that when clearing out coffee tables, chairs and lamps to make space for trees, model train sets and snow villages, the rest of the house becomes a disaster zone hidden behind closed doors.

Some people shove granny’s antique rocker into a closet, others stack piles of books on the beds in the kids’ room (they can use sleeping bags until New Year’s Day).

At our house, everything goes in the basement. The sole purpose of the subterranean floor is to store items which are randomly dropped at the nearest open spot. At Christmastime, it gets so crowded, narrow pathways take shape just so I can move from one side of the room to the other.

Red and green tubs are stacked in a tall, tippy mountain which threatens to tumble if a dog should accidentally hit it with his wagging tail. There’s a card table and chairs somewhere; it’s just currently buried in empty Amazon boxes and wrapping paper tubes.

Yesterday I spent 20 minutes wading through yards of bubble wrap looking for misplaced Christmas cards and then my cellphone, which fell out of my pocket.

“Are you still looking for the mail?” my husband asked, watching me burrow through wads of tissue paper, fake evergreen garland and candy cane bows.

“Shh!” I said. He looked concerned.

“Are you talking to the gingerbread men again? Do they know where the missing cards are?”

At that moment, the cellphone rang. Following the sound of the ring tone, I clawed through a pile of throw pillows and blankets.

Hello? It was my friend, Practically Perfect Peggy.

“What’s up?” she asked in her always cheerful voice.

Well, I’m in the basement looking for lost stuff, but I’m surrounded by holiday debris and relocated family room decor.

“Oh, I put year-round goodies, like flower arrangements and candles, in the empty holiday boxes,” she says. “That way I know where everything is.”

I bet she’s never searched the garage for a charger cord or found the Grinch in the bathroom.