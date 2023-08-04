It’s been years since our family took a drive in the country to look at the crops, but this week, just for fun, we went for a summer Sunday spin in the new electric car.

For some, it may come as a surprise to learn that before climate concerns and high gas prices, people used to drive just for pleasure. A Sunday drive had no firm destination, no rush, no stress. You looked at the sights and rolled down the windows for fresh air. (But not near the pig farm.)

Our recent outing was pleasant and brought back memories of happy road trips.

During my childhood summers, my grandparents and I often toured the county to survey local farms. I sat between Grandma and Grandpa in their yellow Chevrolet pickup and enjoyed the excitement of doing something different. A lifelong farmer, Grandpa commented on the progress of crops while Grandma was vocal in her praise of a well-tended flowerbed or a recently painted barn. A bean field littered with weeds, however, received a disapproving "tsk-tsk."

Inevitably the drive ended at Dairy Queen for a Dilly Bar, the perfect culmination of an easy summer day.

A few Sundays a year, my parents and I went on an excursion with our beloved Aunt Josie and Uncle Harrison to an out-of-town restaurant. The day was always considered a special occasion and we got dressed up.

My stepfather drove, but the older couple chose the restaurant, someplace within an hour or so of Pontiac, like Mona’s in Toluca, White Fence Farm in Joliet or the River Front in Peoria. On the way there, we talked about what we planned to order from the menu, and on the way home, we raved about how great the food was.

Occasionally we played a favorite guessing game called “In My Father’s Grocery Store.” One person names the initials of a typical product in a neighborhood grocery store while others ask questions to guess the answer.

When it was my turn, I predictably named my favorite foods. “In my father’s grocery store, there is C.T.S.” Mom easily knew, “Campbell’s tomato soup.”

The clue that lives forever in our family lore, however, was the brainchild of my stepfather.

“D.R.P.,” he said. Miles and miles went by, and we could not guess the answer.

“Dried real pineapple?” No. “Diced russet potatoes?” No. Eventually we gave up.

“Dr Pepper!” he announced, quite pleased. By then we were too tired to argue that “D.R.” was just one word…

It was all great fun in the car.

On warm summer evenings, our little family enjoyed riding around town and looking at new construction in neighboring subdivisions.

“Slow down,” Mom would say when she wanted a better look. The car crawled at a snail’s pace, making it obvious we were gawking. Today, we’d be accused of stalking.

As we cruised along, we let each new home and yard come into view one at a time for our inspection and appreciation. There was no looking ahead at, say, a house down the road. We wanted our outing to last.

Last month, a girlfriend and her family of five, including three teenage girls, took a 10-day road trip to the great Northwest.

“Did you survive all that togetherness in the van?” I asked her after they arrived home.

“Everything went fine,” she said, smiling. “And I took your advice. We played ‘In My Father’s Grocery Store.’”

You’re kidding. A modern family with the internet at its fingertips and five separate movie screens chose that old car game for entertainment?

“We actually played for a whole hour,” she continued.

“Did I ever tell you about the infamous D.R.P.?” I asked.

She shook her head and then guessed, “Dr Pepper?”

(I was stunned; the first winner in 50 years!)

Vehicles, technology and travel habits have changed since the days of the Sunday drive. But sometimes, the magical mix of an old-fashioned game, a long stretch of highway and lots of time together can help a family rediscover fun on the road.