Hazlett: Ringing in the new year with an old favorite

During the bitterly cold temperatures last week, I stayed at home and cleaned out a closet. On a bottom shelf I found the bag of puzzle pieces I wrote about at the end of 2015. Because it is one of my favorite columns, I’d like to share it with you again.

This summer, a cardboard box in our basement containing a jigsaw puzzle got soaked. The box lid, showing the final illustration, was ruined, but the pieces were protected in an unopened plastic bag. I didn’t see any reason to throw it away.

“But you won’t know the image you’re putting together,” said my husband.

That will make it even more fun, I said. “We’ll have to guess along the way.”

So in November our family sat down to assemble the mystery puzzle. It was more challenging than I expected.

Finding the four corners and straight edge pieces that form the frame was easy enough. But trying to match inside pieces, many of which looked alike, was frustrating since we didn’t know the overall picture. It was even hard deciphering which end was up.

“I think it’s a basket,” my mom said.

“I think it’s pottery,” my stepfather said.

“I think it’s a basket filled with pottery,” I said.

Turns out, the scene was a kitchen shelf filled with pieces of pottery, a basket, flowers and a figurine of a person’s head. Early on, I thought the outline of the head was a cat, not a person, and I wasted hours searching for kitty-cat pieces.

“You know, this puzzle is a lot like life,” I said. We start out with foundational “corner pieces” such as expectations of going to school or getting married or maybe having kids.

“But we really don’t know the big picture,” I said. “We’re just trying to match pieces in the hopes everything will fit together and eventually reveal itself. Until then, it’s a guessing game.”

There’s an old saying: “Some years ask questions, some years answer them.” The past year was a year of questions, heartache and challenges. Just when I thought our family might be able to catch our breath after a crisis, another one would hit us.

Certainly we experienced many blessings as well; I couldn’t write this without thanking God for the numerous answered prayers.

But I realized something else had happened this year. Amidst the sorrow and anxiety, I actually grew.

I spent time reflecting if I had treated people fairly and if I had offered support to those who needed it. I took comfort from the instances when I had lived up to my standards and vowed to do better when I had not.

When hard times come, many of us make decisions about what truly matters in our lives, and we let go of false priorities.

Those years when all the pieces fit and the picture is clear are definitely more fun. But challenging times -- when uncertainty is the norm and the immediate picture is a mystery -- are when we can become stronger and wiser.

One night, my husband and I stayed up late and finished the puzzle. It was quite satisfying to view the image in its entirety (even if the figurine would’ve been more interesting as a cat). I texted a photo of it to my daughter and parents.

“Looks good!” replied my daughter.

“You made it!” said my stepfather.

Yes, we did; we made it.

Challenging times don’t last forever, even if it seems that way. The key is to hang in there, keep the faith and remember better times are on the way. The pieces will eventually come together and you’ll see that big picture again.