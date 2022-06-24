Hazlett: Rescheduled reunions are different this time around

A recent newspaper headline read, “Class Reunions Are Back — And So Are The Tensions.”

The article, which appeared earlier this month in the Wall Street Journal, reported, “A growing wave of rescheduled events is sending alums right back into the anxious, awkward melodrama of their high school days.”

Awkward melodrama? Gee, is that what I have to look forward to?

My 41st high school class reunion is tomorrow. We were supposed to meet last year, but, like a lot of events, it was canceled due to COVID.

But this year, large social gatherings are back on track. All those weddings, reunions and anniversary parties postponed in 2020 and 2021 are happening this summer. I’ve already been to a few.

Some guests, however, are still hesitant about attending parties. They’re concerned about catching the virus or feel reluctant after spending two years at home. They’re worried about their post-pandemic appearance.

You mean like weight gain? Wrinkles? Gray hair? Yep. I feel their pain. As the ripe old age of 60 approaches, I find my physical fitness routine lacks, let’s say, a certain rigor. For example, I have a hard time balancing on one foot when I pull on pants in the morning.

Back in the day, when our high school class partied, we waved our arms in the air to the song “YMCA.” These days the only parties I am invited to are home sales events featuring skin care products like anti-aging serum. When I lift my arms to form the letters “YMCA,” there’s a jiggle of underarm fat that makes the routine look more like the chicken dance.

In 1981, Olivia Newton-John may have wanted to “get physical,” but in 2022, I’m following the advice of Adele: “Go easy on me.”

Remarkably, however, I am feeling no anxiousness about seeing my former classmates. In fact, I’m quite eager to be with them. We have a lot of catching up to do.

At our 30th reunion, the invitation included a questionnaire asking, “What is your biggest accomplishment?” At the time, I replied, “Chaperoned 20 teen-age Girl Scouts on a trip to Europe.” Today, I might respond, “Still standing after the past two years.”

And, really, I think a lot of people feel that way. Illness, shutdowns, social distancing, shortages and inflation have forced us to rethink our priorities. In fact, I doubt anyone attending a gathering in 2022 is interested in comparing “accomplishments.” Past competitions are long over. We’ve all been through too much.

This will be the first reunion without my beloved childhood friend “Muriel Ann Glitzengelder” who passed away in 2020. She is one of nine classmates who died just in the past five years. Their absence is another reminder that life is short and to be savored.

This new reflection on life, driven by the impacts of the pandemic or due to simply getting older, is why many classmates are returning this year. A few left Central Illinois the day after graduation and never looked back, but this weekend, they’re coming home.

“I feel a special tie to our class,” said our valedictorian, who is making the journey. “That time was a high point in my life, and I am looking forward to seeing people I haven’t seen since graduation.”

Unlike the headline of the WSJ newspaper article, I am eager for our class reunion. Reconnecting with the friends of my youth is important; our shared school days are an unbreakable bond. I know my classmates will accept me as I am, upper arm flab and all, because I respect and accept them.

That is, if I recognize everyone without my eyeglasses on. Hope I don’t squint too much when I try to read the name tags …

