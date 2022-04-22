Hazlett: Remembering Pontiac artist Harold Cunningham

Art lovers along with family and friends of Harold Cunningham of Pontiac will soon have a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of local history and help a worthy cause at the same time.

Harold, a well-known local artist, has donated more than 50 oil paintings to be sold at a silent auction on Wednesday, May 4, at the Eagle Theater in downtown Pontiac. Proceeds from the event will go toward fundraising underway by Evenglow Senior Living for new assisted living and independent living communities for seniors. A resident of Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac the past two years, Harold is pleased to donate his work to “people who appreciate and want them.”

The collection up for auction includes scenes of iconic local landmarks such as the town's swinging bridges, the former Livingston County Courthouse and the old Mill.

Harold, age 88, began painting nearly 70 years ago when he was friends with the late Stephen Adsit. Mr. Adsit was a member of the former Amitytown Society of Painters, one of the oldest art associations in Illinois. Founded in 1940 by Dr. Thomas Lockie, a local dentist, and Professor Thomas Googerty, a metalsmith, the society was well known in the Midwest as part of a larger "regional painting" movement.

Hanging around with artists like Steve, said Harold, influenced him to pick up a paint brush at age 20 and begin a lifelong passion for oil painting.

"I never really had a talent for it," he said, modestly, "but after being with other artists, it wasn't long before I started painting."

Many in the group were influenced by the "Brown County" style of painting, and visited Nashville, Indiana. There, Harold became friends with other regional artists and expanded his knowledge and skills even more.

"I painted a lot of landscapes and flowers, and also a lot of churches," he said. "I gave the paintings to the churches, never sold them."

He and his wife Marilyn, who passed away in 2020, along with sons Gene and David, lived at the edge of Pontiac Elks Golf course. The setting provided a natural subject for his landscapes, and he also painted other courses including Augusta National Golf Club.

Rather than carry his easel and canvas to a location, Harold took his camera. Back in his studio at home, he painted from the photographs.

"Sometimes the scene would be modified a bit and I'd add a bird or a tree," he said.

How many paintings has Harold created over his career? "Thousands," he said. As a novice, a single painting took him three or four weeks to complete. But as his technique improved over time, he could complete a painting in just one day.

His favorite painting, which depicts a swinging bridge over the Vermilion River, hangs in the dining room at Evenglow. He has the opportunity to look at it every day when he eats his meals.

Amy Eppel, Marketing and Communications director for Evenglow Senior Living, said, "The silent auction will be exciting and different, and a wonderful way to honor Harold."

Evenglow has been serving Central Illinois seniors since 1957, and is expanding to offer more residences to meet demand. Building has already begun for the new assisted living community, The Lodge at Evenglow, which will offer 76 units on Pontiac's east side. The Residences at Evenglow, featuring 22 independent living apartments, is expected to begin construction downtown in late 2023.

The silent auction will be 4 to 6 p.m., May 4, at the Eagle Theater. Co-sponsors for the event are the Arts Center of Livingston County and the Pontiac Historical Society. Along with viewing some amazing artwork, attendees can enjoy food and drinks, and spend time chatting with Harold.

See you there!

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0