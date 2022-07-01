Hazlett: Remembering Ellis Island emotions on this Fourth of July weekend

Dear readers, this column was originally published a few years ago. Because so many of you responded with stories about your own ancestors, we are running the piece again on July Fourth weekend.

In the spring of 2001 I spent a few days in New York City. The terror of 9/11 was still months away and people around me were smiling on a brisk, but sunny day.

Standing in the shadow of the Statue of , I gazed upward and wondered what my ancestors thought when they first spotted Lady .

Nearly 12 million people came to America through Ellis Island’s registration center, including my maternal great-grandfather, Salvatore Campagna.

Until that day, in my mind’s eye, Salvatore was an elderly man, standing outside his fruit market on Madison Street in downtown Pontiac. It was a family fruit business which opened in 1909.

But after visiting Ellis Island, I saw my immigrant ancestor in a new light. He was a courageous youngster who took the risk of a lifetime, leaving his home near Palermo, Sicily, for the United States in 1887. He was a mere 14 years old and all alone.

There is no family lore about his journey because he never talked about it. All I know is he came to America to escape abject poverty and starvation. That he came by himself in order to earn money and send it home, shows the desperation his parents must have felt. Salvatore’s view of life in Italy was summed up in a single sentence: “We were always hungry.”

He never completely mastered the English language, but he refused to speak Italian because, he said, “Now I am in America.” Ironically, a century later, I was paying a tutor to teach me conversational Italian.

Today, Ellis Island is a remarkable landmark and museum. Visitors can retrace immigrants’ steps, walking through the former baggage room and into the huge registry room, restored to its original appearance.

Outside is the American Immigrant Wall of Honor, listing 150,000 names of people who arrived there. When I saw the name Salvatore Campagna on the wall, I was unprepared for the wave of emotion that swept over me. I gasped so loudly, people standing next to me turned to look.

His American story started there, right where I stood. I scoured the exhibition photos; did one of those faces belong to the humble fruit proprietor? Ellis Island took on a new meaning … it now was my museum.

When Salvatore arrived in 1887, Ellis Island was a receiving center run by the State of New York called Castle Garden. It was a source for corruption, and, in 1890, was closed. The federal government took control and reopened the facility two years later under the new name.

The majority of immigrants arrived there before 1917. After spending weeks at sea, the travelers stood in the registry room, waiting to be inspected, one by one. Each was asked a series of questions. Do you have any money? Why are you here? Where were you born? Are you an anarchist?

Doctors gave mental and physical examinations. The “eye man” was dreaded because he used a hook to turn back the eyelids of immigrants to search for signs of trachoma, a contagious eye disease. If inspectors found health “defects,” a code was written in chalk on the person’s clothing which meant being detained or rejected. This was a terrifying prospect as many could not return to their homelands.

I wondered if the young Salvatore was nervous as he stood in line. To be in a country where he knew no one, did not speak the language and had no money must have been terrifying. But, he made it.

Seven years later, he gained U.S. citizenship (we have the framed papers), married a young immigrant from Sicily through an arranged marriage, moved to Pontiac and started a family. He was a gentle man with a warm smile and a strong work ethic. Most of all, he was a proud American.

Happy Fourth of July, Salvatore.

