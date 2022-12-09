Hazlett: Real food for the holidays

Did menu planning for Thanksgiving dinner a few weeks ago seem relatively straightforward? Aside from the prep and clean-up time, I mean.

Usually you start with turkey and add mashed potatoes and gravy and a bunch of other yummy dishes like dressing and pumpkin pie ... There may be a variation if your family isn't into turkey, but even then you typically have a good idea of what’s going on the table.

Christmas menu planning, however, is a different story. December holiday meals can range from ham to lasagna to Chop Suey. Everyone has their own ideas and favorites.

Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet, and her mother have been discussing what to serve their family this year. Even though Sissy is hosting dinner at her home (and cooking it), her mother has been very vocal about what should be on the menu.

“She wants us to have chili and taco dip,” groaned Sissy. “But I want to have real Christmas food.”

What exactly is “real Christmas food?” Sissy isn’t totally sure, but thinks it means something fancy. Like a standing rib roast she saw once in “Martha Stewart Living” magazine.

Whatever the menu, holiday dinners are generally considered to be special. Old-fashioned carols boast of yuletide treats like wassail and figgy pudding. (Did you know you can buy a prepared figgy pudding at Walmart?). Even Bob Cratchitt and his wife splurged on a goose.

In large families, people are expected to pitch in and bring a dish to pass. But it seems like there’s one relative who always brings something lame. (Like me. One year, when I was young and busy, my contribution to Christmas dinner was sticks of butter.)

Jane, a friend with lots of siblings, says her younger sister traditionally brings a veggie tray. “But it’s not a good one. The carrots are usually white and look like they’re covered in chemicals.”

Weird vegetable trays aside, Jane’s family loves their mom’s cooking. They just wish there was more of it.

“Mom thinks we’re still five years old and eat tiny portions. She makes small batches of food and doesn’t understand why people ask for seconds and thirds. I bring two large pans of cheesy potatoes and it always gets eaten.”

Then there's my pal Amy who is a genius at technology, but isn’t particularly interested in culinary arts. She thinks of the kitchen as a place to store unused wedding gifts from 12 years ago and the location of that tall chilling device which preserves takeout leftovers.

Her children think Door Dash delivery is how all families prepare their evening meal. During a recent conversation, Amy realized her children have never seen a can opener, let alone know how to operate one. Her husband claims it's easier to order Uber Eats than turn off the smoke detector when something burns in the microwave.

Amy tried to assist her mother with the holiday dinner once by cutting up a chicken, but she mutilated it. She hid the pathetic fowl under a paper towel and snuck out the back door to go get a pizza.

"Whatever Mom decides to cook for Christmas is fantastic by us,” said Amy. “We look forward to it all year. My kids call it ‘grandma’s real food’.”

There’s just something about the holidays which calls for authentic homemade food, no matter what the dish.

As for me, I am blessed to be married to a man who enjoys cooking, and is good at it, too.

“Can we please have green bean casserole with the fried onion topping?” I asked the man who learned to cook from his mother, a certified gourmet chef.

“Sure, honey. I’ll just forget what I was planning to prepare…. sautéed brussel sprouts with maple syrup caramelized pecans… and get out the can of cream of mushroom soup instead.”