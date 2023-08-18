There was a time when a cardboard cigar box, a bottle of rubber cement and a three-ring binder that pinched your fingers were all it took to start the first day of school. If you walked into class toting loose leaf notebook paper and a couple sharpened No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils, you had a good chance at the “Most Likely to Succeed” spot in the yearbook.

When I was a wee lass, in the days when “Josie and the Pussycats” ruled the airwaves and Snack Pack chocolate pudding was considered a miracle of modern technology, school supplies came from Woolworth’s or Cousin Fred’s. Goes to show just how long ago that was — people don’t even recognize those store names anymore.

But like everything else, things are more complicated now. Including getting your child ready for class.

According to consumer data website Statista, in 2023 the average U.S. household budget for back-to-school shopping is a whopping $890.07. That’s the highest ever. Approximately $325 of that expense is allocated for computers and electronics.

Apparently, schoolchildren need electronics with enough computing power to program a NASA launch. The technology in the average kid’s backpack is more advanced than the electrical grid system for the northern hemisphere. This is probably a good thing; I still remember struggling to do division in my head without any technology except a pencil, a sheet of paper and my memory. Where was Alexa when I needed her?

At least there have been big improvements in athletic gear for children. Memories of old high school gym suits have sent hundreds of women my age into therapy. The Pontiac Junior High School uniform was a one-piece navy romper that snapped up the front and was guaranteed to make even trim and fit girls look awful. After being crammed into shoebox-size gym lockers for weeks on end, these gym suits looked like the bed sheets of camel herders returning from months in the Moroccan mountains. In fact, I’ve seen desert roamers in Tangier who looked (and smelled) better.

Today’s parents will spend, on average, $257 on back-to-school clothing and $166 on shoes. The pressure to wear cool clothes is much more intense in 2023 than, say, 1976. The most desired piece of clothing when I was a grade schooler was a faux leather jacket, so you could be like “The Fonz” and say, “Heyyyyy.” Or, if you were lucky enough to find one, a denim hat such as the one worn by Jimmie J.J. Walker. “Dy-no-mite!”

A friend has a daughter starting high school this year. She has spent the summer relentlessly searching for jeans that will actually cover her daughter’s back side. To the freshman’s horror, in dressing rooms all across Central Illinois, her mother has made her practice bending down, as if she’s reaching into the bottom of her locker, when trying on jeans.

“Unless you plan on becoming a plumber,” the mother said, “the rise on those jeans is too short.”

While some parents are searching for the old Palmer Method writing paper, my friends with college age children have their own challenges.

“Our shopping list includes materials to build a bar and beer signs,” says an Illinois State University parent.

At least veteran parents take the new ones under their wings. There’s a support network of parents stronger than Dolly Parton’s hairspray.

“Can’t find tempera paints? Try Jewel-Osco,” one mother said, putting her arm around a young parent who cried and was threatening to make paints out of pigments from backyard flowers.

“Don’t despair,” she advised. “Spiral notebooks with wide-rule lines are hard to find, but I’ve got connections. I just got a text alert that a shipment is being unloaded at Meijer’s.”

And so it begins. Ready or not, here comes the school year.