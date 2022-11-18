Hazlett: Putting on attitude of gratitude

How’s your year been so far? Better than 2021? More predictable than 2020?

After enduring nearly three years of the coronavirus pandemic, most of us have now settled into some sort of routine. Students are back at school, people are returning to work and some are choosing totally new directions for their lives.

And yet many of us are still dealing with uncertainty or hardships. Just yesterday a friend shared her shock at the jump in her monthly rent. A cousin got laid off from his job. Even a trip to the grocery store brought bad news. In addition to higher food costs, our local food market won’t be selling real Christmas trees this year due to price increases and poor quality.

So what’s a person to do during challenging times? How do we head into the holidays with hope in our hearts?

A first step might be putting on an “Attitude of Gratitude.” With Thanksgiving coming up, it’s a good time to take stock, and, yes, give thanks. You will feel better!

The basis of gratitude is the sense you’ve received a gift beyond what you’ve earned.

You may be thinking, “It’s hard to be grateful when a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” or “My family is struggling; I don’t feel very thankful.”

Believe me, I understand. I get it. Sometimes life throws you a curve and it’s nearly impossible to regain your balance. Counting blessings during a crisis can seem counter intuitive.

Sarah is a friend who is a social director, a former missionary and cancer survivor. Over the years she has seen and learned a lot about human nature. People, she observes, have a bias toward negativity, and proves her point with her own experiences.

“I’m 60 and have had a great life with the exception of a few scary, painful years when I had cancer. Thankfully, I recovered. Yet what consumes a lot of my attention today? Thinking about those few terrible years.”

She has to remind herself, even force herself, to turn her thoughts to all that is good in her life and leave painful memories behind.

“Sometimes you must make yourself sit still and think about goodness.”

And that is the magic of gratitude… it makes you feel better because you’re focusing on positive things. According to PostivePsychology.com, gratitude has multiple physical benefits as well… a stronger immune system, fewer aches and pains and better sleep! Studies have shown that by consciously practicing gratitude, we can even train our brains to select positive emotions and reduce anxiety.

“My mother always said, ‘Look for the good’,” says my friend Sissy Blissman. “And there are days when I have to really look hard, but Mom was right. I can always find something, even if it’s opening my eyes in the morning and declaring, ‘I’m alive another day!’”

My husband believes to get in the mindset of gratitude, it’s best to start by counting small blessings.

For instance, I’m grateful he will be cooking the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. (Everyone in our household is thankful my hubby is the chef and not me. Otherwise we’d probably be staring at a frozen bird next Thursday…)

Sarah offered this good advice, “Whenever you think something nice about a person, you should tell them. We all need to hear of our own goodness, we all need affirmation.”

When you express thanks to others, you may notice something wonderful: Gratitude is contagious. The positive feeling takes root in another person and before you know it, happiness starts to spread. Why not say, “Thank you” at least once today?

On that note, it’s important I share a particularly heartfelt sentiment: I’m always grateful for you, dear readers. What a blessing you are in my life.