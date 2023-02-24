This week I met a woman named Gail who was wearing an attractive leather jacket.

“I love your coat,” I said.

“Thank you,” she replied. “I won it.”

Won it?

Years ago, she said, the coat was grand prize at a contest held at a local shopping mall. To win, contestants had to have in their handbag, at that moment, a specific item named by a judge.

Gail’s friends urged her to participate. It seems that Gail’s purse is the equivalent of a small dime store with straps with a buckle. It has everything.

I know the feeling. I’m always complaining about how heavy my purse is because it is crammed with so much stuff.

What’s in your bag, I asked her. It was a personal question to ask someone I had just met, but there’s an unspoken sisterhood among women with big handbags. Show me what’s in yours and I bet I have it, too.

“Well, I have a variety of lipsticks, mints, tissues, bandages, Neosporin, Tylenol and Advil, tweezers, nail clipper, and pencils,” she said. “Plus my smart phone and a neck fan because I don’t like humidity ...”

Also in her purse is a book club schedule, masks, a Post-it pad, ear buds, nail file and a toothbrush.

She explained, “I like to be prepared.”

I nodded in appreciation. At one point, before my mom moved to a nursing home, I carried around a list of her medications, doctors’ phone numbers and a health care power of attorney. (No wonder my purse is so heavy.)

Because Gail is organized, she keeps similar items in smaller bags within her purse. For instance, in one handy bag are phone chargers for both Apple and Android models and cords while hair care products — brush, hairspray, elastic bands, hair clips — are in a separate bag. It makes things easier to retrieve.

Her friends call Gail’s handbag “the mother ship” and the smaller bags are “the shuttles.”

But one day, while having lunch together at Panera, Gail’s friends emptied her purse on a table and forced an intervention.

You don’t need to carry all this stuff, they said. You have to let it go!

So, Gail agreed to leave the mini wrench set in the car rather than lug it in her satchel.

Laugh in amazement if you must, but at some time every item in her bag has come into use. Which is why Gail’s friends knew she would win the competition at the mall.

The contest at the crowded shopping center, all those years ago, was conducted by two young men. It was up to them to name a unique item which would stump the contestant. They thought about it for a minute.

“Ok! Let’s see if you have this unusual item in your purse,” said one. Gail held her breath, waiting to hear the random object.

“How about a … Band-Aid!” he said.

“A Band-Aid? That’s it?” she asked. “Any particular color and size you’d like?”

In the audience, her friends couldn’t believe it. “Ask for something harder!” they cried. “Like a tourniquet or left-handed fabric shears …”

But Gail had won, fair and square. She presented the judges with two Band-Aids each and slipped on her new coat. The garment was a great match with the Mother Ship.

Oddly enough, last week I had something in my own purse which Gail did not: lunch, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. (Even the Queen of England told Paddington Bear she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag “for later.”)

“I balk at food in a purse because it invariably crumbles and spills,” said Gail.

I looked at the pile of bread crumbs and globs of jelly sticking to the bottom of my bag.

“Ugh. By chance, do you have any Wet Wipes?”