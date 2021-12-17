Hazlett: Preserving holidays in snaps and songs

This time of year can create some of life's most treasured memories, and it's important for us to preserve them.

Today's technology makes it easy to capture such moments, but sometimes it's as simple as singing a tune. Here are a few examples I experienced this week.

Like a lot of us, as I get older, I rely on family photos of Christmases past to remember details. Years ago, I decided to gather every photograph from holiday gatherings I could lay my hands on.

Surprisingly, I came across two adorable black and white snapshots of my mom in 1949 wearing a cowgirl outfit and standing next to a tree decorated with tinsel and greeting cards. Also, I found about 30 photos dating from 1973 to 1978 which I took with a Kodak Pocket Instamatic 110 (a great little camera). The years are easy to identify by the orange shag carpeting and avocado drapes in our living room.

Quality of family photos improved greatly in the 80s when I was working as a reporter and using my favorite camera, the Canon T50. The downside was I never knew if the shots I took on New Year's Eve were blurry until the film was developed.

All in all, I collected about 80 decent holiday photos, dating from 1949 to 2002, and put them in a scrapbook. Every year the book becomes more and more precious.

Recently, my stepdad and I reminisced as we looked at the old photos. Not only did we study the smiling faces of our beloved deceased relatives, but also the clothes we wore, the food we ate and the comfortable setting of home. It was sweet to relive those very happy days.

Back then, impromptu pictures were the exception rather than the rule. Nowadays people can snap 80 photos with their phones at a single party.

Sometimes all that selfie taking can be annoying, but in this instance, I think it's great. People are recording holiday gatherings, and years from now, they'll have images to help them remember. Hooray for technology.

Some holiday memories, however, don't need high tech; they can be captured in a melody.

When our daughter was a student at Central Catholic High School, she played in the band's percussion section, and at one Christmas concert, the orchestra played a holiday favorite, “Sleigh Ride.”

In the fast-paced piece, you hear the “clip clop” of the horse's hooves, played by percussion performers. The music builds near the end of the song, and a trumpet makes the sound of the horse's whinny. Then there's a final “crack of the whip” created by the slap of wood blocks.

Our daughter was playing the all-important wood blocks, and I watched her closely follow the sheet music for her critical moment. (I held my breath and prayed.) The point in the music arrived... there was the horse whinny... and then, right on cue, came the whip crack.

I felt as if she had kicked the winning goal at a state championship or correctly spelled the final word at the National Spelling Bee. Who knew I would be filled with joy over the brilliant sound of wood blocks?

Just this week, I was reminded of our daughter's band experience when I attended a holiday choral concert at a rural school in a different town. Listening to the young singers' voices was a real delight and it brought a smile to my face.

The added bonus was an invitation for the alumni of the choir to join the current singers on stage to perform “Carol of the Bells.” Without hesitation, moms, dads, siblings and former classmates took their places and began to enthusiastically sing their parts as if they were still in school. It was moving, even thrilling, to see and hear the performance of the multi-generational group.

Whether it's a photo, song, ornament or recipe, don't pass up the opportunity to record and preserve your precious holiday memories. You'll be glad you did.

